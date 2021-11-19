SPOTBOT – Secure your property with AI automated CCTV monitoring

SPOTBOT is a proudly South African 24/7 camera-monitoring system that identifies human intruders on your CCTV camera feeds and also offers vehicle detection.

It eliminates 99% of false alarms by using advanced artificial intelligence technology to distinguish between animals, vehicles, and humans – ensuring you always know when a genuine threat arises.

SPOTBOT achieves this by monitoring multiple video feeds simultaneously, transforming your CCTV cameras into a state-of-the-art intruder detection system.

It is an essential addition to your security system that is both affordable and easy to install, and is suitable for anything from small, private homes to large businesses and farms.

Why you need SPOTBOT

Home and property security is a fundamental concern for South Africans, which is why SPOTBOT is an essential addition to any CCTV system.

SPOTBOT employs AI surveillance technology to detect intruders, therefore eliminating the need for manual monitoring or motion sensors that are often triggered by non-threats, such as animals or moving plants.

While AI functionality is not entirely new to IP CCTV systems, other AI technologies in the sector are significantly less accurate than SPOTBOT, which can lead users to eventually switch off their alarm systems as a result of receiving too many false alarms.

This makes you vulnerable, which is why SPOTBOT’s ability to eliminate 99% of false alarms surpasses any other available AI and places it at the forefront of the market.

It therefore significantly reduces the need to address false alarms, while also lowering security costs.

Additionally, there are no extra fees or hidden costs once you have purchased your unit for a once-off cost.

How SPOTBOT works

All you need to install SPOTBOT is a CCTV system and, for optimal functionality, an internet connection. It provides great offline functionality, too, if you do not have an internet connection.

SPOTBOT can connect to normal, cost-effective analogue CCTV systems, as well as more expensive IP CCTV systems.

If you have a lower-end analogue CCTV system, a SPOTBOT device can turn your set up into a “Rolls Royce”, from a R4,000 system into a R100,000 intruder detection system at a fraction of the cost.

Once you have linked SPOTBOT to your CCTV surveillance system via your Internet router, you set up the Telegram app on your smartphone and your SPOTBOT device can be setup in under 15 minutes.

It can then be controlled from your smartphone, where you can set up scheduled active times for individual cameras.

Automated alerts

Automated alerts will be sent to you on the Telegram app, including images of identified intruders, allowing you to take swift action.

SPOTBOT can also be integrated with your security company, allowing it to send the same alerts with images to them – meaning you can have an armed response unit reacting instantly to any threat.

Additionally, SPOTBOT has integrated with Oryx Systems’ Listener, a flagship software platform that most major security companies use to run their alarm and reaction departments.

These alerts can also be sent to local monitors via HDMI, and can even be reported verbally through a speaker to warn you of danger.

SPOTBOT can detect human figures, even with low resolution cameras, and performs well on night-vision video streams, keeping you safe 24/7.

It is compatible with a variety of popular and lesser-known camera brands, too, making it a great solution for all users.

Get SPOTBOT

SPOTBOT is a proudly South African product with distributors across South Africa, and is also available on Takealot.

With the December holidays coming up, you can leave your home with peace of mind or stay in for the festive season and sleep soundly at night.

Click here to find out how SPOTBOT can protect your home, farm, or business.

For more information about SPOTBOT, watch the video below.