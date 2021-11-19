The next-generation technology powering Logitech G’s mice

The Logitech G range of gaming mice is driven by two key technologies – HERO sensors and Lightspeed wireless technology.

This positions these peripherals at the forefront of the gaming market.

These technologies tackle the challenges traditionally faced by wireless devices – such as high latency, weak connectivity, and instability – to provide gamers with cutting-edge wireless mice that are faster than many of their wired competitors.

HERO sensor

Logitech G’s next-generation High Efficiency Rating Optical (HERO) sensor has revolutionised wireless gaming by setting a new benchmark for performance and efficiency.

The HERO sensor provides speed and accuracy while maintaining incredible power efficiency thanks to its smart power management system, which constantly analyses your mouse behaviour to improve accuracy during both lightning-fast and slow and precise actions.

A maximum DPI of 25,600 offers extreme precision, too, as it tracks movement at a sub-micron level with pinpoint accuracy.

Its superior tracking also maintains accuracy at velocities over 1m/s across the DPI range, without requiring smoothing, filtering, or acceleration, to provide you with an exceptionally responsive experience.

All older HERO 16K mice can be upgraded to HERO 25K technology via a software update – showing the continued commitment Logitech G has to its products.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lightspeed wireless tech

Logitech G’s Lightspeed wireless technology works with its HERO sensors to enhance the performance of its gaming mice.

Lightspeed wireless technology is an end-to-end solution that is designed to provide users with performance that is equal to a wired mouse.

While traditional wireless technology is plagued by high latency and slow connections, Logitech G’s Lightspeed technology provides a robust connection that is designed to protect against outside interference.

Next-generation transmitters and receivers also provide Lightspeed devices with an incredibly fast 1ms report rate.

Furthermore, precision prototyping and testing as well as efficient programming provide extremely fast data processing capabilities to ensure smooth and lag-free movement.

Thanks to the Lightspeed features and HERO technologies, gamers can get a competitive edge that allows them to push the boundaries of play when using Logitech G mice.

Get the best of both worlds – the performance of a wired mice, and the convenience of wireless technology – with Logitech G.

Click here to learn more about Logitech G’s HERO and Lightspeed mouse technologies.