The ultimate gift this festive season – Turtle Beach Recon 70 headset

The festive season is approaching and for those doing Christmas shopping, leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach is a great gifting choice for your gamer friends and family.

The Turtle Beach brand is known for their pioneering features, with a focus on unique innovations in high quality, comfort driven headsets for all levels of gamers across all price ranges. This has made it a fan-favourite as well as the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade.

Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, and under this ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award winning peripherals and other PC accessories.

If it’s time to boost your audio game, then it’s time to upgrade to some high-quality, high-performance Turtle Beach headsets.

Turtle Beach Recon 70

Turtle Beach’s diversity of technologies and experience in innovation makes it possible for the brand to offer such tremendous value on products like the Turtle Beach Recon 70 headset.

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 is a solid option for those looking for an affordable headset with an appealing aesthetic, comfortable design, and high-quality audio.

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 headset is available on promotion for R599 – discounted from R899 – and is available from leading South African retailers – including Evetech, Incredible Connection, HiFi Corporation, Takealot, TriggerCraft, Game, Makro, Game 4U, BT Games, Pick n Pay, Shoprite Checkers, and Expert Stores.

This promotion will run throughout the festive season and is a deal that should not be missed out on!

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset is optimised to deliver an accurate and diverse range of audio, including clear and crisp high sounds, and thundering lows. The Recon 70’s speakers are also positioned within an extremely comfortable cushioning that enables gamers to play for hours without experiencing discomfort.

Turtle Beach’s renowned high-sensitivity mic technology enables its user to record and transmit voices loudly and clearly, which is crucial during online gaming sessions. When not in use, the microphone also sports a flip-to-mute function, which blends into the headset’s regal design.

Another great feature of the Turtle Beach Recon 70 is that it offers multiplatform compatibility. The Recon 70 headset supports the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, as well as computers and mobile devices.

These amazing features combine to make the Turtle Beach Recon 70 a must-buy this festive season.