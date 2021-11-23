Amazing Black Friday deals on Hisense TVs, fridges, washing machines, and ovens

Hisense is making this Black Friday one to remember with amazing deals on its market-leading products.

You can already get many great deals on its TVs, ovens, washing machines, and fridges leading into Black Friday, while more deals will arrive on the day.

Hisense has highlighted a selection of its best deals that are currently available –while stocks last – which you can get at South Africa’s leading retailers.

Hisense 120-inch Laser 4K TV – Get a R10,000 voucher

Hisense’s 120-inch Laser 4K TV provides the ultimate home cinema experience.

This TV leverages Hisense’s X-Fusion Laser Light Source to provides superb picture quality previously only accessible in a movie theatre.

If you purchase this 120-inch Laser TV, you will receive a voucher valued at an incredible R10,000.

Hisense 65-inch LED TV – Save up to R2,000

This 65-inch Hisense LED TV uses the company’s Quantum Dot Colour technology to provide a superior viewing experience.

It also comes with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos Sound for immersive viewing.

You can save up to R2,000 on this TV during Black Friday.

Hisense 75-inch 4K ULED TV – Save up to R10,000

Hisense’s premium 75-inch 4K ULED TV is available for up to R10,000 less during Black Friday.

This TV offers an amazing response time of just 8ms, which makes it a superior option for gamers.

It also uses Hisense’s Quantum Dot technology and provides a peak brightness of 700 nits so that you get the best picture quality for your favourite movies, series, games, or sports matches.

Hisense Free-Standing Cooker – Save up to R3,000

This stylish free-standing cooker comes with auto-ignition, two convection fans, and a double-layer glass door.

It has six functions and also includes a storage compartment for your trays and other cooking crockery.

This cooker fits perfectly into modern kitchens and is currently available for up to R3,000 off its usual price.

Hisense 514l Side-By-Side Refrigerator – Up to R4,000 off

Hisense’s H670SIA-WD refrigerator is the ideal choice to keep your food fresh.

This frost-free fridge boasts an A+ energy class rating, which means it uses less power than its competitors, while multi-airflow technology optimises the cooling process.

You can now get it for up to R4,000 off its usual price.

Hisense 9kg Washing Machine – Up to R2,000 off

The Hisense 9kg washing machine is the perfect device to clean your clothes quickly, effectively, and affordably.

It boasts 15 automatic programs, including a Super Quick Wash option if you need to save time.

This Hisense washing machine also boasts an A+++ energy rating – and you can now save up to R2,000 on its regular price.

