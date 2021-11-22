China Telecom Cloud FEAST – Extend your success now

China Telecom’s Cloud services support enterprises that are building and expanding their businesses globally.

An agile, highly-available, and secure cloud infrastructure helps these organizations connect and manage their people, data, IT workloads, and applications in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

As part of its FEAST offering, China Telecom is offering up to 60% off its Cloud Connect, Multi-Cloud, Cloud Platform, and Cloud Server products across the MEA region.

China Telecom’s cloud services are stable, offer high speeds, and prioritize compliance – which aligns with the organization’s reputation for excellence in these areas.

These impressive networking capabilities are backed up by China Telecom’s vast industry experience and over 200 overseas nodes.

Additionally, China Telecom’s eCloud solution is powered by the organization’s robust global network to provide a unified and high-performing platform for its B2B services and innovative cloud solutions.

African governments, telecom and cloud service providers, multinational enterprises, and SMEs can therefore connect and scale their businesses simply, securely, and reliably to Asia, Europe, and beyond.

China Telecom is also offering a free 30-day Cloud Connect trial and a $500 public cloud coupon for multi-cloud services so that interested parties can experience its advanced cloud products.

For more inquiries, please contact: [email protected]