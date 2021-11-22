Homechoice customers can shop now for Black Friday and pay next year!

Homechoice’s Black Friday starts early and qualifying customers only have to pay for their purchases next year in February 2022 – with no interest incurred during the intervening months.

“We traditionally run a buy now, pay later promotion at this time of year to allow our qualifying account-holder customers to maximise their budgets and affordably shop for Christmas, with payments only due in February the following year.”

“Which means these customers can make the most of Black Friday and only start paying next year,” said Marlies Kappers, head of marketing at homechoice.

The Black Friday fever has started early at homechoice with customers invited to sign up early for a chance to receive an exclusive online Spin & Win voucher to use before Black Friday.

Customers who sign up can also see and shop Black Friday deals first and get an exclusive voucher to shop Black Friday deals online.

Homechoice’s Black Friday deals span across their entire range, with customers set to enjoy up to 85% off quality bedding, cookware, electronics and more! It’s not all about discounts however, customers can also get free gifts worth up to R4500.

As an omni-channel retailer, homechoice’s Black Friday deals will be accessible to all customers online at homechoice.co.za and at all their showrooms across South Africa.

Customers can also beat the Black Friday queues and easily shop from the comfort of their homes, simply by calling an agent on 0861 466 324 to place an order.

Black Friday deals will also be available on the homechoice android app, which can be downloaded at the Google Play store.

All cash orders over R800 will automatically qualify for free delivery. Orders can be conveniently delivered to customer’s homes or collected from homechoice showrooms in major cities across

South Africa or choice collect containers in outlying areas.

Black Friday officially starts at homechoice at midnight on 25 November and ends on 29 November.

Click here to make the most of Black Friday with homechoice