The new M1 MacBook Pros reimagine the power of personal computing

Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros offer unprecedented processing power and up to 21 hours of battery life.

This makes these MacBook Pros the obvious choice if you need unrivalled performance – anytime and anywhere.

But what is it about these MacBook Pros that sets them apart?

Unified performance

It all starts with Apple’s groundbreaking SOC (System on a Chip) technology, which combines the CPU, GPU, I/O and Neural Engine into a single chip with unified memory.

This technology means that Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are capable of performing intensive workflows that were previously beyond the reach of even the most high-end professional notebooks.

This is in line with the MacBook Pro’s long-standing reputation as the workhorse of choice for graphic artists, photographers, video editors, web developers, and other heavy-duty users.

This unrivalled technology brings unprecedented performance to your daily work and tasks – apps load quicker, processes run faster, and you can do more than ever before.

Incredible battery life

As amazing as this performance is, the real revolution is the way Apple’s new MacBook Pros balance this superfast performance up to an unbelievable 21 hours of battery life.

Compared to a high-performing Windows PC notebook with a discrete GPU, the M1 Max chip delivers significantly more performance while also consuming an amazing 40% less power.

This means you no longer have to compromise between performance and battery life – the new M1 MacBook Pros offer the best of both worlds.

Not only do you get the best laptop performance in the industry; you could find yourself going two or three full workdays without having to plug in your Mac – the days of ‘low battery’ alerts are over!

The M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros’ combination of performance and long-lasting battery life also make it possible to run three external 6K displays, and you can stream six or more 8K video streams at the same time.

Whether you’re using external or built-in displays, you can rest assured that you will get more accurate colours, smoother video, and sharper images.

Portability. Power. Speed. Performance. Battery life. The new M1 MacBook Pros are built to outperform, outpower, and outlast PC laptops.

If you want the best laptop on the market, there can be no debate – the new M1 MacBook Pros will simply blow you away with their dominance compared to their Windows competitors.

