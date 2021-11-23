Unleash the full potential of Teams with Microsoft Power Platform

Remote work has become mainstream due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many organisations have updated their systems with solutions designed around this modern workplace.

Microsoft Teams is one such solution, and is used by over 75 million people across the world to stay connected to their colleagues.

Many organisations only use a fraction of Microsoft Teams’ full functionality, however, meaning they are missing out on great ways to empower their remote workforce.

A great example of this functionality is the Microsoft Power Platform, which is a low-code suite that makes it easy to build apps and automate your processes and workflows.

Microsoft Power Platform includes several tools that can take your business to the next level, which we have detailed below.

Power Apps

Power Apps is a low-code application development platform that makes it easy to build web and mobile apps without having coding experience.

This reduces the time it takes to generate important applications, and makes it accessible to more of your workforce.

You can connect the apps you make to other Microsoft 365 applications, and you can also create and use them in Teams.

Power Automate

Power Automate makes it easy to automate your routine processes and tasks.

The tool is integrated with Microsoft 365 to allow for easy automation of Office 365 applications and uses the Power Apps platform for simple development.

You can build automated flows directly from Teams, and can even opt for actions to take place directly from chats to make the process even smoother.

Automation can be integrated into existing apps, created in new apps, and even implemented between different apps, too.

Power BI

Power BI is a data visualisation tool that enhances Power Apps and Power Automate by supplying insights from the data these tools generate.

The integration between Power BI and Power Apps makes it easy to place important insights into the hands of everyone who needs then – from your front-line workers to your C-suite executives.

You can even use a simple “Share to Teams” feature that lets you choose which teams and channels receive these insights.

Microsoft Teams

All of these Power Platform features are available through Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Teams is the ultimate collaboration hub for your business, and includes everything from chat and video calling to the Power Platform features.

Click here to learn more.