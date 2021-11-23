Take the road with Dunlop and see South Africa up-close this summer

Need a change of lockdown scenery to wind down another pandemic punctuated year? Thanks to Dunlop’s #TheBigDrive Summer Promo, you can now enjoy a socially-distanced summer escape.

See South Africa up-close at local reserves and game parks, driving in safety on a set of new Dunlop tyres.

Months of intermittent confinement, and a greater focus on simple pleasures, have seen a growing number of South Africans take to the road to enjoy local travel and tourism offerings.

From wildlife reserves, game resorts and national parks, domestic tourism has helped to keep the tourism sector afloat and weather the storm of the past two years.

This summer, Dunlop will again be playing its part to boost the tourism industry, by encouraging South Africans to get out and explore some of the country’s reserves and national parks at discounted rates.

From 22 November to 31 December 2021, customers who buy 4 selected Dunlop tyres will receive a free pair of binoculars and discounted bookings with SANParks and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. The offer applies to any passenger car, SUV, 4×4 and light truck tyres.

A URL link and promo code received on purchase will give access to the SANParks offer of discounted accommodation at selected parks and campsites, while Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife will give qualifying customers a 20% discount at any of its 40-plus resorts, plus additional prizes on offer for social media giveaways.

Through its #TheBigDrive campaign, Dunlop will also be showcasing the spectacular array of nature- and wildlife-based travel options South Africa is so renowned for, across its digital channels.

“South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries in the world when you consider its spectacular landscapes and biodiversity. It’s a nature lover’s paradise with great weather, rich wildlife and birdlife, and extensive travel options to suit any budget.”

“But while we’ve always been a favourite for international tourists, it’s really encouraging to see so many more locals now taking a break from their bustling urban lives to enjoy the sheer joy of a road trip and taking in some of the many gems we’re blessed to have at our disposal,” says Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Dunlop tyre manufacturer, Sumitomo Rubber South Africa.

As always, before heading out on that road trip, check your tyres and make sure they are #SaferthanSafe. Visit the Dunlop website for more information, to request a quote or to find your nearest participating tyre dealership.

To get instant pricing on a wide range of Dunlop tyres visit Click2Fit.

We have over 350 dealers across South Africa.

Get free 12-month tyre insurance with Dunlop Sure.

From tyres to tips, Dunlop has you covered. Remember to stay safe when travelling this summer. Always practice proper COVID-19 protocols, wear your mask when in public, keep a safe social distance and sanitise or wash your hands regularly.

Visit www.dunloptyres.co.za to kickstart your summer escape and find loads of road trip ideas with #TheBigDrive.

Think you know South Africa’s reserves and wild places? Visit www.dunloptyres.co.za to play #TheBigDrive, which drops you into South Africa’s wild places using Google StreetView, to guess where you are!

The closer your pin is to the correct location each time, the more you score over 5 rounds. The player with the highest overall score on the leader board by 31 December 2021 will win #TheBigDrive experience valued at up to R50 000, to enjoy at the SANParks national park closest to them. This prize may not be transferred or substituted.