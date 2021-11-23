Vehicle insurance trends – What you need to know

Vehicle insurance claims have plummeted during the national lockdown, and roads remain much emptier than before the pandemic.

This is according to the Santam Insurance Barometer Report 2020/21, which comprises research that measures the state of the South African short-term insurance market.

Empty roads mean fewer accidents

South Africans are seeking affordable car insurance in these tough financial times, and thankfully Santam’s research shows they are getting relief thanks to reduced claims.

The Santam Insurance Barometer report found that vehicle insurance claims have dropped by an incredible 18% over the 2020/21 period.

This drop is unprecedented, because motor vehicle claims have historically increased year-on-year without exception.

A key reason that we are experiencing South Africa’s best car insurance claims data in a long time is the impact that curfews and the national lockdown have had on driving habits – including a reduction in the number of drunk-driving incidents.

However, even as lockdown restrictions have been lifted significantly over time, roads have remained far emptier than before – evidently due to the rise of remote and hybrid working.

Santam has responded accordingly by introducing SmartPark – a distance-based rating solution that drive increased savings on your car insurance premiums – up to 20%.

Expensive repairs

While vehicle insurance claims have dropped, the average accident damage severity increased as more people were speeding on less-congested roads.

This was compounded by the price of spare parts used in repairs also increasing – thanks to supply limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is therefore important that South African drivers remain vigilant to avoid expensive accidents and keep their car insurance costs affordable.

Get the report

Vehicle insurance trends are part of the complete Santam Insurance Barometer report.

This research also covers all personal and commercial insurance products, as well as agriculture crop insurance, specialist business insurance, and many other themes, trends, and risks.

Click here to download the full Santam Insurance Barometer report.