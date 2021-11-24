Euphoria is giving back this Black Friday

Black Friday is one of the most anticipated dates in the annual retail calendar.

And rightly so, with bargains galore on offer from luxury goods to basic necessities.

South African businesses are struggling, more than ever, under a mix of pressure created by economic conditions and the ongoing pandemic.

That’s why, this Black Friday Euphoria Telecom is giving local businesses a chance to get back or pay it forward with its #GivebackFriday promotion.

Any business that signs up with Euphoria before 5 December will get a R1,000 voucher from Takealot, or, they can pay it forward and ask Euphoria to donate the amount to charity.

All businesses need to do to qualify is to sign up for 3 or more user extensions between now and 5 December.

You have to mention the promo code #GivebackFriday to access the voucher or the charity donation – don’t forget!

Do Black Friday a little differently this year.

Call us on 087 057 8877 or email [email protected] to sign up and get or give something back.

And don’t forget to say the magic words ‘GivebackFriday’ to qualify.

The small print:

To qualify you need to sign up for 3 or more user extensions.

Only one voucher per company.

Setup and extension initiations, porting and onsite installation to be done at full price.

Only one promotion can be claimed per deal.

Promo code has to be mentioned to access this deal.

Standard setup timelines.

Voucher will be handed over after the first successful debit order/EFT or prepaid payment.

Additional Ts&Cs apply.