Open your eyes to how awesome a career can be

If you want a career where you look forward to going to work, enjoy what you do, and get rewarded for working hard, then MyBroadband is the place for you.

MyBroadband has seen strong growth over the past year and is gearing up for further expansion, with a Journalist Internship position now open.

As an intern journalist, you will cover the latest news in the technology space – producing articles, features, reviews, and more.

This means you will get to write about – and learn about – everything from the latest iPhone and Nvidia GPU, to VPN clients and fibre price comparisons.

Permanent position

MyBroadband offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

Even better news is that a permanent journalist position may be offered once the internship is complete.

The position is based at Broad Media’s head office in Centurion, Gauteng.

Start 2022 with an awesome new career – apply today.