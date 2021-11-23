Epic Black Friday deals from Rugged SA

With a range of Rugged, robust and durable smartphones, tablets and laptops – Rugged SA has grown to the largest supplier of Ruggedised mobile tech in South Africa.

Since 2013 Rugged SA has grown to not only include Ruggedised tech but also a range of world class smartphones, tablets and laptops as well as a range of made for enterprise devices cementing them as one of the largest ICT distributors in SA as of 2021.

The brand has launched its own range of devices under their RuggEX umbrella while continuing to grow their range of authorized distribution ranges like the already popular Blackview, Ulefone, Oukitel, Chuwi and Chainway brands to heights not seen in this market.

Rumour even has it they will launch a range of entry level laptops and tablets targeted to the South African market very soon.

Rugged SA has dominated the market by becoming a leader in procurement and distribution, offering a variety of solutions to the mining industry, along with construction, warehousing, logistics and other high-demand industries.

Their devices are maintained by an in-house technical team and can be customized by extended SLA offerings and next business on site servicing making Rugged SA your ideal business partner.

This week, the company is focused on Black Friday 2021, offering up to 70% on their devices as well as a selection of bundles created specifically for Black Friday to meet the needs of their customers everyday life and working conditions.

As a part of the Black Friday deals at Rugged SA, you can purchase tablet bundles such as the Chuwi HiPad X Android Tablet with a free Ulefone Note 8P for only R3999.00, saving you R2499.00

Rugged SA will also have a large amount of enterprise only deals running for businesses and resellers, so ensure that you reach out to their sales team for some of these exclusive, further discounted deals today as they will be running this until 30 November

Visit the newly built Rugged SA online store or their business solutions website for more great deals this Black Friday. Alternatively contact their sales team on [email protected] or visit Rugged SA in store at Shop 1, Constantia Retail Park, Vlakhaas avenue, Weltevredenpark Roodepoort.

The Rugged SA Black Friday sale ends on 29th November 2021. Be sure not to miss any of their great deals.