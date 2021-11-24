Black Friday deals exclusively available at Vodacom World

Vodacom World is offering incredible Black Friday exclusive deals with up to 70% discounts throughout November as part of its commitment to keep customers connected on SA’s leading network.

Black Friday deals have been running every Friday during the month of November, with an array of Vodacom products such as laptops, cell-phones, wearables, routers, TV sets, monthly contracts, and much more available at Vodacom World-exclusive prices.

This weekend, customers can take advantage of even more deals which will be exclusively available at Vodacom World.

The first 100 customers to visit Vodacom World will get the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB As Is (Grade A) Space Grey on the RED 500MB 50min deal for R199pm over 24 months – that’s a saving of R1,200.

You can also get the Oppo A74 smartphone and a Lenovo M8 tablet on the RED 500MB 50min package at R299pm over 36 months – a saving of R2,499.

Additionally, the first 10 Vodacom World customers will be gifted with a free 32-inch Samsung TV, while the first 40 customers to take out any of Vodacom’s Black Friday RED packages at Vodacom World will walk away with a family cruise worth R10,000.

“Through our Black Friday deals and the new #UnlockSummer campaign, we’re offering even more value to our customers,” says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Consumer Business at Vodacom SA.

“This year, we’re spreading our Black Friday deals throughout the month so customers can shop at their leisure without worrying about the pressure of a single Friday or weekend. We’re confident that the deals will cater to all our customers’ needs, helping alleviate some of the current financial pressures.”

VodaPay

For customers who have already downloaded the newly launched VodaPay app, there will be limited stock deals over the Black Friday period, such as 1GB of data for R1, as well as up to 70% off the already discounted Just4You bundles.

The VodaPay app is network-agnostic, meaning customers from any mobile network can use it. This super app promises to open a new world of digital possibilities for consumers.

In addition, users will be able to grab fantastic time-limited deals ranging from telco-specific products to non-telco offers from brands such as McDonalds, OneDayOnly, FlightSite, Hirsch’s, Planet54, and more.

“As we wrap up a difficult year, we are aware of the tough economic times that we are facing as a country,” adds Mendes.

“Vodacom will continue to provide value to our customers through a series of initiatives like Black Friday and our summer campaign, where customers stand a chance of winning a share of R250 million in cash and prizes, plus a share of 1 billion VodaBucks.”

Members of the VodaBucks Rewards Programme will be able to fill their shopping carts with specific deals available across a series of categories within the store, including the “Black Friday” category.

Members can use their banked VodaBucks as well as their debit and credit cards to shop what they desire – while also enjoying up to 70% in discounts.

For awesome Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, visit the Vodacom Black Friday webpage.