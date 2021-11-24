Upsize the value of your Black Friday with Standard Bank

Black Friday is just days away and many South Africans are preparing to hit the online shopping strip.

This year, Standard Bank is upsizing its offering and giving back to its clients who can take advantage of Black Friday deals on November 26th.

Nelisa Zulu, Head: Card and Payments South Africa at Standard Bank highlights how the bank’s customers can benefit this Black Friday through UCount Rewards, vouchers, discounts, and even cash back into their cards.

“This year, we’ve got some incredible savings that our customers can take advantage of. From vouchers and UCount Rewards to benefits for your business, we’ve made sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

SimplyBlu: a DIY online store solution

Standard Bank’s customisable e-commerce solution, SimplyBlu, uses templates and themes, so no coding is needed to build an online store. Users can manage online sales in real time, and card sales are settled into a Standard Bank account overnight.

Those who sign up to SimplyBlu between now and 31 December 2021 don’t pay joining or subscription fees.

Plus, they will get free Google Ads to promote their online business.

Black Friday benefits and cashback rewards

This Black Friday, Standard Bank customers can shop with a Standard Bank partner for vouchers, discounts, and cashback rewards.

The first 1500 Standard Bank cardholders who spend R5000 online will get R500 credited back into their cards.

Takealot customers who spend R700 or more on their Standard Bank card will get R150 off their Takealot purchase.

Cardholders who spend R500 or more at Makro (in-store or online) could win one of 500 Makro vouchers, worth R100 each – offer limited to 750 customers.

Standard Bank customers who shop and ship on Black Friday using Aramex Global Shopper (AGS) stand a chance to win an Amazon voucher, up to the value of R5000.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday UCount Rewards

For only R25 per month, Standard Bank’s loyalty and rewards programme, UCount Rewards, gives members access to benefits and exclusive offers.

On Black Friday, UCount Rewards members who spend or redeem at any Rewards Retailers, could be one of 10 lucky members to win their Black Friday spend back in UCount Rewards Points, up to R10 000.

With so many benefits and rewards planned by the bank, it looks like it’s going to be a good Black Friday and Cyber Monday for Standard Bank customers across the country, no matter where you choose to shop.