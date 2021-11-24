Awesome Black Friday deals from Eyewear SA – Up to 50% off sunglasses and frames

Leading sunglasses and frames supplier Eyewear SA has unveiled its annual Black Friday sale, with up to 50% off its top brands.

The promotion offers discounts ranging from 25% to 50% on popular designer brands from 24 November to 1 December 2021, so don’t miss out.

Black Friday deals

The December holidays are around the corner and a new pair of sunglasses is exactly what you need for your time at the beach or exploring the outdoors.

Eyewear SA stocks an extensive list of authentic designer sunglasses that are perfect for holiday living, as well as for any other occasion.

There is a huge range of deals now on offer – including Oakley sunglasses with Prizm lens technology that fine tunes vision for specific sports such as golf or cricket, as well as for environments such as deep or shallow water.

It does this by emphasizing certain colours to sharpen details, which enhances your performance and your ability to react quickly.

Eyewear SA’s products

Eyewear SA stocks a vast array of stylish brands, including Hugo Boss, Oakley, Polaroid, Ray Ban, Police, Armani, Pierre Cardin, and more – and offers sunglasses and frames for both adults and children.

These sunglasses and frames also make great gifts, and you can buy gift vouchers for friends and family on the Eyewear SA store, too.

Additionally, Eyewear SA offers nationwide shipping – so you can get your sunglasses or frames delivered straight to your door.

Don’t wait until summer is over – get a new pair of sunglasses now and save big this Black Friday.