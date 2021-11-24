Awesome Black Friday deals on OPPO smartphones

Leading technology brand OPPO is offering amazing deals on its popular smartphones and other devices as part of its Green Friday promotion.

You can get a variety of awesome deals from South Africa’s top mobile providers – including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C.

These providers will be offering deals on OPPO’s ground-breaking Reno5 5G smartphone, which features powerful performance and 5G connectivity at an impressive price tag that has shaken up the local market.

OPPO’s Green Friday deals make the Reno5 5G more accessible to South Africans, and these deals are bundled with other great products from OPPO and other leading technology providers.

Additionally, if you purchase an OPPO device this November, you stand a chance to win 1 of 4 Reno 5 5G smartphones.

View the incredible deals you can get on OPPO devices from South Africa’s top mobile providers below.

Vodacom

OPPO Reno5 5G + OPPO A15 + Enco Wireless Earbuds + OPPO Care + R500 Accessory Voucher – From R469 per month x 36.

Available 26-30 November from any participating Vodacom outlet.

Vodaworld

OPPO Reno5 5G + M8 Lenovo tablet + Enco Wireless Earbuds + OPPO Care + R500 Accessory Voucher + R500 Laptop Bag – From R469 per month x 36.

Available 26-30 November from Vodaworld in Midrand.

MTN

OPPO Reno5 5G + OPPO A15 + Enco Wireless Earbuds + OPPO Care + MTN Mega XS or MTN Mega Gigs Plan – From R699 per month x 24.

Available 26-30 November from any participating MTN outlet.

Telkom