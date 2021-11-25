Logitech G headsets – A fit for everyone

Logitech G has an awesome range of gaming headsets – each of which offers unique benefits and features to gamers.

All of these headsets offer amazing sound quality, a crystal-clear microphone, and a comfortable fit.

We’ve highlighted Logitech G’s most popular headsets – all of which come in black and white variants in South Africa – below.

G335

The Logitech G335 is a lightweight, wired headset with an adjustable headband for a more comfortable fit.

It supports on-ear volume control and a flip-to-mute mic, and is Discord-certified to provide clear voice communication.

The Logitech G335 is an ideal headset for new and casual gamers, and has a recommended retail price of just R1,199.

G435

The G435 gaming headset is an amazing wireless option that provides incredible sound at a great price.

It uses beamforming mics to reduce background noise when you’re chatting with your teammates, and is made with a minimum of 22% recycled plastics.

This headset also offers Dolby Atmos™ and Windows Sonic™ Spatial Sound, and is compatible with Windows, MacOS, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, as well as other devices with Bluetooth audio connectivity.

The Discord-certified Logitech G435 is available at a recommended retail price of R1,799 .

G733

Logitech’s G733 wireless gaming headset offers up to 29 hours of battery life, making it the ultimate gaming headset for marathon gaming sessions.

It features advanced technologies, too, including Logitech G’s PRO-G audio drivers, DTS Headphone:X 2.0, Blue Vo!ce, customisable RGB lighting, and a full surround sound experience.

The Logitech G733 headset has a recommended retail price of R2,999.

G935

The Logitech G935 is a premium wireless gaming headset that features 50mm Pro-G drivers for superior sonic depth and clarity, alongside minimal distortion.

It also offers a full surround sound experience thanks to its DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound technology, while its RGB lighting can even react to your in-game actions.

The Logitech G935 is available at a recommended retail price of R3,499.

G PRO Series

Logitech G’s PRO series is designed for esports professionals and includes a USB DAC that can be programmed with esports pro EQ settings.

The PRO series also unleashes next-gen 7.1 and object-based surround sound for a truly immersive audio experience.

These headsets provide a professionally-tuned microphone for clear communications, and are built for serious PC gamers.

Additionally, PRO series headsets use a combination of aluminium, steel, memory foam, and premium leatherette to keep you comfortable during long gaming sessions.

The pricing of these headsets begins at a recommended retail price of R1,999.

Specifications for the Logitech G headsets range are details below.

Logitech G Headsets Specifications G335 G435 G733 G935 PRO Series Speakers Stereo Stereo, Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic Spatial Sound compatible 7.1 surround 7.1 surround PRO: Stereo

PRO X: 7.1 surround Driver 40mm 40mm PRO-G 40mm PRO-G 50mm PRO-G 50mm Impedance 36 Ohms 45 Ohms 39 Ohms 39 Ohms 35 Ohms Sensitivity 87.5 dB SPL/mW 83.1 dB SPL/mW 87.5 dB SPL/mW 93 dB SPL/mW 91.7 dB SPL/mW Connection type Wired Wireless Wireless Wireless Wired Weight 240g 165g 278g 379g 320g Mic Type Boom Boomless Boom (detachable) Boom Boom (detachable) Mic pickup pattern Unidirectional Dual beamforming Unidirectional Unidirectional Unidirectional

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here to view all Logitech G headsets.