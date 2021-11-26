Save up to 50% this Black Friday with GeeWiz

GeeWiz is offering awesome deals on a large selection of its products this Black Friday – including smartwatches, smart speakers, and wireless cameras – with up to 50% off.
GeeWiz is your one-stop online shop for tech products and offers speedy delivery as well as free shipping on orders over R550. They also offer collection from their office in Bramley at no extra charge
They also sell gift cards, which will be emailed directly to you, or to a loved one – making your festive season gifting experience much easier this year.
For example, if you buy five SONOFF Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches you can save 4% – only paying R283 per unit instead of R295. If you buy ten units, this discount will rise to 6%.
You can see a selection of GeeWiz’s hottest Black Friday deals below.
SONOFF Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch – R295
Chromecast with Google TV 4K HDR – R1,596
Google Home Mini Smart Speaker Refurbished – R595
Wyze Cam v3 1080p Indoor and Outdoor Smart Home Camera with Colour Night Vision – R895
Lenovo ThinkCentre M73 Core i3 Refurbished – R2,696
Huawei Band 6 Smartwatch – R995
TENDA Home Wi-Fi Mesh System – Nova MW6 – R2,995
Apple HomePod Mini Smart Speaker – R2,895