Awesome Black Friday deals on Telkom Business smartphone and laptop contracts

Telkom Business is running a range of awesome deals on a variety of smartphones and other devices when you sign up to a FreeMe 1.5GB, FreeMe 3GB, or Post-paid plan.

These deals are for both new business contracts and renewals, and are available through Telkom Business’s online, and call centre channels until 3 December 2021.

This promotion includes single-phone offers, two-phone bundled offers, and laptop bundled offers at great prices – there is a deal for everyone.

These devices have been hand-picked to offer the perfect blend of features and performance for common business use cases, while the FreeMe smartphone contracts provide the ideal blend of data and minutes so that you can keep in contact with both your colleagues and clients seamlessly.

View Telkom Business’s top Black Friday deals below.

Huawei P Smart 2021 128GB on FreeMe 1.5GB – R249 x 24 months

100 FreeMe Promo All-Net Minutes x 24 Months

50GB TM Data x3 Months

Free Once-Off Activation Fee

Black and Green colour options

Huawei P Smart 2021 128GB on FreeMe 3GB – R289 x 24 months

200 FreeMe Promo All-Net Minutes x 24 Months

50GB TM Data x 3 Months

R99 Once-Off Activation Fee

Black and Green colour options

Huawei Nova 8i Black 128GB on FreeMe 1.5GB – R299 x 24 months

Free Huawei Bluetooth Speaker

100 FreeMe Promo All-Net Minutes x 24 Months

50GB TM Data x 3 Months

Free Once-Off Activation Fee

Huawei Nova 8i Silver 128GB on FreeMe 3GB – R369 x 24 months

Free Huawei Bluetooth Speaker

200 FreeMe Promo All-Net Minutes x 24 Months

50GB TM Data x 3 Months

R99 Once-Off Activation Fee

Oppo A16S 64GB Black x 2 on FreeMe 3GB – R389 x 24 Months

200 FreeMe Promo All-Net Minutes x 24 Months

50GB TM Data x3 Months

R99 Once-Off Activation Fee

Huawei Matebook D15 256GB + Huawei E5576 Mifi + Huawei WIFI 6 AX3 Dual Core White on 20GB SmartBroadband Wireless – R499 x 36 Months

Free Backpack

Free Bluetooth Mouse

Free MS Office 365 Family

R99 Once-Off Activation Fee

Huawei Matebook D14 Core i5 + Huawei E5576 Mifi + Huawei WIFI 6 AX3 Dual Core White on SmartBroadband 10GB Wireless – R549 x 36 Months

Free Backpack

Free Bluetooth Mouse

Free MS Office 365 Family

R99 Once-Off Activation Fee

