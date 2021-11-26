HUAWEI nova 9 smartphone and HUAWEI MateView GT monitor launch in South Africa

Tonight global technology giant Huawei launched its new HUAWEI nova 9 smartphone and HUAWEI MateView GT monitor at an event held at The Galleria in Sandton.

These two groundbreaking innovations continue a pattern long held by Huawei: of creating devices that balance both beautiful aesthetics and powerful performance, and help you stay connected in every possible scenario.

Here’s what you can expect from the brand-new HUAWEI nova 9 and HUAWEI MateView GT.

The new nova shines bright

The HUAWEI nova 9 is Huawei’s flagship smartphone for a younger generation. Defined by its innovative features and fashionable design, its powerful camera system and all-new video capabilities ensure it stands out from the rest.

The HUAWEI nova 9 comes standard with a powerful 50MP ultra-vision camera, which includes an ultra-wide angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera.

These lenses combine to take sharp, high-quality images, whether you’re shooting portraits, panoramas or close-ups. And their high light sensitivity allows them to capture 40% more light, which means your images will always appear crisp and detailed, even in low-light environments.

The HUAWEI nova 9 not only offers professional-looking stills, however, but also vlog-worthy videos. It features a 32MP high-res front camera, which, like the rear camera, supports 4K video and an AI image stabiliser.

This means you can capture high-definition footage of yourself as you talk to your followers and fans, showing off you and the world around you smoothly and effortlessly.

Thanks to continuous front and rear recording, you can also switch between the front and rear cameras easily, allowing you to fluidly capture your story in a single video file. And with dual-view video recording, you can show your live reaction to events, simultaneously using both the front and rear cameras with no editing required.

The HUAWEI nova 9 comes standard with an Original-Colour Curved Display that can show over 1 billion vibrant colours, as well as a powerful processor, excellent battery life, and support for blazing-fast charging speeds.

Its refresh rate is an impressive 120Hz, while its touch sampling rate is a brilliantly responsive 300Hz. It also boasts Device+ smart collaboration capabilities, which allow it to seamlessly integrate with other Huawei products.

The design of the HUAWEI nova 9 is also incredibly impressive. Measuring only 7.77mm thick with a weight of 175g, it introduces a new Starry Blue colourway, which adds a unique texture to the chassis.

The HUAWEI nova 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor and Huawei’s very own AI technology, which intelligently prioritises tasks and optimises performance for an even better experience, especially for gamers.

The MateView GT must be seen to be believed

Speaking of gaming, the cutting-edge technology, reliability, performance and outstanding mastery of the HUAWEI MateView GT, Huawei’s first desktop monitor, is sure to impress even the most discerning of players.

The HUAWEI MateView GT features a curved, ultra-wide, 21:9, 34-inch display, as well as an innovative integrated SoundBar.

Huawei’s first curved monitor, the HUAWEI MateView GT, is designed for gaming enthusiasts and users who seek the ultimate video and entertainment experience.

It boosts colour accuracy for games and video editing by supporting DCI-P3 colour space. It also offers a peak brightness of 350 nits and a contrast ratio of 4000:1, as well as HDR 10 to make your content more realistic.

Huawei understands that a high refresh rate is essential for any gaming display, and so the HUAWEI MateView GT supports a refresh rate of 165Hz, allowing it to unleash its full graphic processing capabilities. This not only guarantees smoother and clearer visuals, but also reduces any damage to your eyesight.

Its SoundBar meticulously combines the speaker and bracket into one, and includes two speakers that support 2.0 stereo sound, creating a powerful audiovisual experience. Whether for games or videos, this feature allows you to enjoy stunning surround sound.

The RGB touch panel on the SoundBar offers both a customisable lighting effect and allows you to easily adjust the volume.

Of course, the HUAWEI MateView GT is as much for gamers as it is for anyone who enjoys high-quality entertainment, and movie and series lovers will love its many features, too.

Pre-order the HUAWEI MateView GT (priced at R13,999) between 26 November and 6 December by paying a R499 deposit, and get R2,599 off. You’ll also get a free HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker. Ts and Cs apply.

Pre-order the HUAWEI nova 9, priced at R12,999, between 26 and 30 November and you’ll receive a HUAWEI FreeLace, as well as a free HUAWEI Watch GT 2e (valued at R3,499). Pay a R99 deposit when you pre-order and get R1,400 off. Ts and Cs apply.