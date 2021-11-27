The best company in South Africa to build your smartphone app

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company and takes the risk out of developing a new smartphone app with guaranteed results.

Codehesion was founded in 2017 by Hector Beyers, an experienced software architect with a Master’s Degree in Computer Engineering.

Over the last four years, Codehesion has established itself as South Africa’s premier Android and iOS app development company.

Their exceptional work was recognised at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, where they walked away with two awards.

What sets Codehesion apart from its competitors is their highly-skilled software engineers and computer scientists – and their specialisation in mobile apps.

This specialisation means Codehesion can produce world-class smartphone apps faster and with better results than other companies.

Codehesion gives companies two options to develop a smartphone app – outsourcing the entire project to them or using their developers for in-house development.

They offer a free consultation to guide companies on which option is better.

After the app is completed, companies have the option to support the app themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Should a company use its own development team to maintain the app, Codehesion provides complete training to support the transition. It also provides a fallback option to remove risk.

Free and easy consultation process

Beyers invited companies who want to build a new mobile app to get in contact with them.

For a risk-free consultation – Contact Codehesion here.