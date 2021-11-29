Vodacom Upgrade and Contract Deals launched on Technomobi – Win an LG speaker worth R3,700

Technomobi has launched its New Vodacom Upgrade and Contract Deals Platform and are offering incredible Vodacom deals on a variety of popular smartphones.

Additionally, for every Vodacom upgrade or new contract that you sign up for from 29 November to 31 December 2021, you will be entered into a draw to win an LG RM2 XBOOM 80W Party Speaker worth R3,700.

These Vodacom contracts from Technomobi are available across a variety of smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, CAT, Huawei, Hisense, Nokia, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

“We are so excited to launch our New Deals Module. We believe that this development is groundbreaking for the South African market, your one-stop upgrade and contract online shop.”

“Our vision is to bring as many of our retail store services into our online space within 2022. So look forward to services like device repairs and device trade-ins coming soon. Just to name a few.”

“Imagine an online space whereby you can process an upgrade, add insurance on your device, trade in an old device, book a repair, buy wearables and accessories all in one simple transaction…”

Technomobi is your one-stop online technology shop, meaning you can get these incredible Technomobi deals from the comfort of your home, too.

You can also add comprehensive or accidental damage insurance to your contract for a small monthly fee.

You can view Technomobi’s top Vodacom deals below. Deals will change on the 7th of every month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB + Mi Smartband 5 – R609 per month x 24

400 minutes per month x 24

2GB data per month x 24

20GB data once-off

1GB video ticket x 3 months

Theft cover x 4 months

Oppo Reno5 5G Dual SIM 128GB + Oppo A15 32GB + Oppo Wireless Earphones – R599 per month x 36

200 minutes per month x 36

1GB data per month x 36

20GB data once-off

1GB video ticket x 3 months

Theft cover x 4 months

Huawei Nova 8i 128GB – R379 per month x 36

200 minutes per month x 36

1GB data per month x 36

20GB data once-off

1GB video ticket x 3 months

Theft cover x 4 months

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 256GB – R729 per month x 36

50 minutes per month x 36

500MB data per month x 36

20GB data once-off

1GB video ticket x 3 months

Theft cover x 4 months

