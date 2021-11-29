Yes, the new MacBook Pro range is really that good

“Awesome”. “Incredible”. “Stunning”. “Dazzling”. “Next-level”. “Revolutionary”.

The reviews are in, and the world’s top tech writers and analysts are raving about the new MacBook Pro range with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Built to outpower, outperform, and outlast even the most high-end Windows PC portables, the new MacBook M1 Pro and M1 Max models – now available at iStore – are the flagships of Apple’s new range of notebooks, which utilise a leading-edge processing technology called SOC.

SOC stands for System on a Chip and is an engineering breakthrough that makes it possible for several previously-isolated components, such as the CPU, GPU, Neural engine, and audio and image processing hardware, to be combined on a single chip – complete with unified memory and up to 57-billion transistors.

But what does all of this mean for the user?

Let’s see what a few human users have to say.

For GQ’s Robert Leedham, the MacBook Pro M1 Pro 14-inch is a “ludicrously impressive” machine that redefines expectations of the capabilities of notebook computing.

He is particularly dazzled by Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display technology, which offers “startling contrast and pin-sharp clarity”, making the screen “an absolute stunner to behold”.

Over at PC Magazine, Tom Brant hails the new MacBook Pro M1 Max 16-inch as “the ultimate MacBook Pro”, noting in a series of grueling tests that its 20-hour battery life “trounces that of its Windows competition”.

Outside of the testing lab, the new MacBook Pros are designed to satisfy the intense and demanding needs of professional users – whether working from home or out in the field. So how do they live up to their name?

For technology YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max are “truly next level” for battery life, speed, performance, and video editing power.

“There are going to be a lot of professionals like me who are really happy with these,” he adds.

Scott Simmons, a professional video editor, agrees, observing on the ProVideoCoalition website that the speediness of the MacBook Pro M1 Max, which “didn’t break a sweat” during testing, has direct and quantifiable benefits in an industry where time is money.

For software engineer Jameson Williams, who works at the popular social news curation site Reddit, the same principle applies.

“We recently found that the new 2021 MacBook Pro range cut our Android build times in half,” he reports, adding that the machines are expected to save $100,000 in productivity for his team of nine – a massive return on investment.

It is clear that critics love the new MacBook Pro range, and whatever your profession or level of use, you can also get amazing benefits from these laptops.

Get yours today from iStore, where you can take advantage of an exclusive trade-in and trade-up programme for Mac and Windows PC users.

Trade in your Windows laptop, and you can get up to R13,000 towards your cash purchase of a new Mac.

You can choose between an instant discount on your cash purchase, or an iStore Gift Card – which will have the same value and can be used at a later stage.

For more information on the new MacBook Pro range with M1 Pro and M1 Max, please visit www.istore.co.za.