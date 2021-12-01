11 South African mountain bike parks your kids will love this festive season

As the year winds down, South Africans are looking forward to relaxing with friends and family, making the most of our fabulous summer days and taking in the gorgeous scenery.

No matter where in South Africa you are, there are a wealth of venues and views to explore and enjoy.

Euphoria Telecom believes in giving back to its community, investing in the recreational facilities that our teams, suppliers and customers know and love.

We sponsor and maintain the Tokai Vasbyt mountain bike trail as part of that commitment.

As a national business, however, we wanted to extend our investment further.

We asked local mountain biking legend Myles Kelsey of Bike Network to give us a run down of 11 mountain bike trails your kids will love to explore this holiday season in Cape Town, Gauteng and KZN.

Kelsey says that more and more kids are getting into mountain biking, and as a result, more and more trails are opening up catering specifically for them (and their parents too, of course).

From Delta Park in Johannesburg to the iconic Giba Gorge in KZN, and the world-class The Bike Park at Constantia Uitsig there’s something for everyone in our round up.

If you’re in Gauteng, in addition to the well known Delta Park, you may want to check out the Buffelsdrift Trail Park in Pretoria, which, like Delta, also caters to runners.

Or check out the Wolwespruit MTB Park for some crafted single track.

The Cycle Lab Bike Park in Bryanston is central, and has something to offer riders of all skill levels.

Head to the south of the city and take in the views at Rietvlei Trails – they offer riding, picnicking, and other facilities, perfect for a great day out.

If you’re in KZN, in addition to Giba Gorge, there’s also Holla Trails, a great place to build your kids’ skills and fitness levels.

For Capetonians, in addition to Tokia MTB and The Bike Park Constantia Uitsig, you may want to check out Specialized Paarl, which has purpose-built kids facilities, or Bloemendal Trail Park, Durbanville, which offers bike fit, bike hire, a restaurant, parties and more.

Watch the full video here for Myles’ expert views on a variety of trails to suit every age or skill level.