Clicks group optimises repeat script collections with Quick-Collect Smart Locker

Smart Locker technology, which has grown in popularity due to the increase in eCommerce, amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic, offers retailers an innovative way to provide goods to their customers while reducing unnecessary waiting times, staff workload and in-store congestion.

Clicks, South Africa’s leading pharmacy, health and beauty retailer, saw this solution as an innovative way to fulfil their repeat script medication. Once again, partnering with local technology solutions provider Service Systems to develop and deploy a smart locker solution that would meet Clicks unique requirements.

In addition, Service Systems facilitates the process of communicating with the customer, reporting on locker utilisation as well as support and maintenance of the systems.

Response to the initiative has been resoundingly positive from both customers and staff. Customers can review their “Quick-Collect” experience and provide valuable input using a link sent to their smartphone after the transaction is complete.

With an average review score of 4.8/5 stars and comments such as:

“I was impressed by how quick the collection was. It’s a really good system to have because it didn’t take much time out of my day.”

“This is a very convenient and easy process, especially the fact that you don’t have to stand in line with a script. This works well for me. Thanks”

“Very convenient! Thank you! What a wonderful surprise! It makes my prescription collection so easy!”

According to Matt Kain, “Solutions Ninja” at Service Systems, customers are exceedingly appreciative of not having to queue at the pharmacy to collect repeat scripts, as well as reduced contact with staff and other customers.

Senior citizens, particularly those who experience physical movement challenges, have expressed appreciation of the system’s ease and simplicity.

The lockers seek to reduce pressure on pharmacy staff members. A large percentage of collection-only customers have subsequently moved away from the dispensary area entirely, freeing them up to focus on customers with new prescriptions or those requiring OTC medication.

As a result of this positive momentum, plans are already underway to increase the number of participating Quick-Collect Locker stores throughout the country as part of Clicks’ ongoing pharmacy experience improvement journey.

