Awesome Logitech G mechanical keyboards – Choose your switches

Logitech G has an awesome range of keyboards with a selection of switches to suit your every need.

Whether you are a gamer or an office user, Logitech G has the perfect combination of keyboards and switches for your needs.

Have a look at what Logitech G’s keyboards have to offer, below.

G413

The Logitech G413 delivers a blend of speed, responsiveness, and quiet performance at an affordable price.

It has a lightweight chassis that is made of an aircraft-grade, high-strength aluminium alloy that makes it rigid and durable, and it comes with Romer-G tactile switches which have a short 1.5mm actuation distance, making them 25% faster than many traditional switches.

The Logitech G413 is available in silver – which features white backlighting – or in a carbon black with red backlighting.

Get the G413 for just R1,799 from Logitech G.

G513

The Logitech G513 mechanical gaming keyboard features RGB lighting with Lightsync technology that adapts its colours and brightness to suit your activities.

It can be customized to match your setup and surroundings, or it can automatically synchronize and colour-match to your games, videos, and music.

Your gaming experience and comfort is then enhanced by a detachable memory foam palm rest.

Get the Logitech G513 keyboard with clicky GX Blue or tactile GX Brown switches for R2,799.

G815

Logitech’s G815 is the ultimate keyboard for gamers.

It features an attractive aluminium chassis with a slim design and low-profile mechanical switches.

Dedicated media controls also allow you to easily manage your audio and media, while Lightsync and the Logitech G HUB lets players customize their RGB lighting, create macros, and develop game-specific settings.

The Logitech G815 uses tactile, linear, or clicky GL switches, and you can get it for just R3,299.

Logitech G switches

Every Logitech G keyboard can be kitted with several different switches to suit your preferences – all of which offer incredible feeling and durability, with a 70-million-keypress lifespan.

The table below highlights the features and advantages of the various Logitech switches.

Specifications G413 G513 G815 Switch type Romer-G Tactile GX Blue GX Brown GL Tactile GL Linear GL Clicky Feedback type Discernible bump Audible click Discernible bump Discernible bump Smooth Audible click Actuation distance 1.5mm 2.0mm 1.9mm 1.5mm 1.5mm 1.5mm Total travel 3.2mm 4.0mm 4.0mm 2.7mm 2.7mm 2.7mm Average force 45g 50g 50g 50g 50g 50g Tactile force 50g 60g 60g 60g – 60g

