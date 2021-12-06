Key insights into managed security services – Download the report

A Kaspersky survey has found that threat intelligence is the most sought-after security service for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) globally, with 46% of all respondents choosing it as their top solution to add to their cybersecurity portfolio.

The report surveyed decisionmakers at MSPs from across the globe to provide a comprehensive view of the cybersecurity landscape.

Kaspersky’s research found that other key cybersecurity services that are being prioritised by MSPs globally include malware analysis, security assessments, targeted attack discovery, and security incident response services.

The survey also found that the majority of MSPs – 81% – have increased the size of their client bases since 2019, with 32% viewing competition as the most serious business challenge – compared to just 19% in 2019.

Local data

Interestingly, in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region, the top security imperatives that MSPs want to add to their portfolios do not include threat intelligence – and are rather managed detection, response, and targeted attack discovery.

Targeted attack discovery was more important to META MSPs than to those in any other region, highlighting the local importance of this particular technology.

Notably, compared to the 81% global figure, 87% of META MSPs have experienced an increase in their client base since 2019 – while 38%, compared to the global 32% figure, see competition from other MSPs as their key concern.

This shows that competition is particularly high within the META region as more businesses increase their investment into managed security solutions.

MSSPs

MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) are particularly popular with customers looking to improve their security services, as these providers are specialists in their field.

Top MSSPs enhance their managed approach by using the right tools – such as the Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal.

Kaspersky Threat Intelligent Services provide superior intelligence to MSSPs so they can mitigate threats quickly and effectively – across businesses of all sizes.

While small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) often believe they do not need such comprehensive services, Rashed Al-Momani, Kaspersky Head of Enterprise in Africa & Turkey, Qatar & Kuwait, argues otherwise.

“While large entities have potentially bigger ‘paydays’, smaller organisations are just as prone to cyberattacks,” explained Al-Momani.

MSSPs that use powerful tools, such as those provided by Kaspersky, can therefore play a key role in helping SMBs improve their cybersecurity.

While this does add costs to the business, leaders should view it as they would a subscription to a security solution – as the fee is recurring, scope-based, and predictable.

“By outsourcing security, companies can save on software acquisition costs and are able to reduce, or even remove, the need to employ their own dedicated IT personnel,” said Al-Momani.

Kaspersky has been a leader in cybersecurity for many years and offers trustworthy, wide-ranging support across numerous operating systems and touchpoints.

