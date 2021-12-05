Digital Marketing job opportunity – Apply today

Broad Media is growing its marketing team and has a digital marketing internship opportunity for a recent graduate or person with junior-level marketing experience.

As a digital marketing intern, you will work as part of the marketing team to ensure all our campaigns are delivered on time and with great performance.

A full-time digital marketing position will then be offered to candidates who perform well during the internship.

Perfect to start your career

This internship position is perfect for recent graduates who would like to work for a great company and start a career in digital marketing.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your skills and abilities.

To apply for the position, please visit our careers page using the link below.

The position is based in Centurion, Gauteng.