Dell Technologies TechByte webinar on data centre efficiency – Register now

Dell Technologies is hosting a TechByte event about data centre efficiency and increasing employee productivity on 9 December 2021 from 10:00 – 12:00.

Dell Technologies is an expert in the field of digital transformation, and has therefore developed its free TechByte webinar series to focus on the key areas of this transformation process.

It has combined its experience with the input of its partners to offer valuable advice to businesses in the evolving South African technology landscape.

About the webinar

Aki Anastasiou, known as the host of MyBroadband’s What’s Next and eNCA’s TechHub, will be hosting the TechByte webinar.

The webinar will include a discussion on Dell EMC’s VXRail product and how it works with VMware solutions to help your business make best use of the cloud.

This TechByte event will also feature a special guest – award-winning journalist and broadcaster Bruce Whitfield – who will discuss South Africa’s economic outlook with Doug Woolley, the MD of Dell Technologies South Africa.

This will be followed by a discussion on data centre optimisation hosted by Product and Solution Specialist Ugen Moodley and Dell Technologies Director Solutions Engineering Tony Bartlett.

Finally, Dell Technologies Product Marketer Pamila Sewnarain will present on the productivity benefits of the new Windows 11 operating system.

You can view the full agenda for the 9 December TechByte webinar, below.

10:00 – 10:10: Welcome and MD message – Doug Woolley and Aki Anastasiou

– Doug Woolley and Aki Anastasiou 10:10 – 10:35: Making the cloud work for medium business – VXRail and VMware – Mooketsi Gaboutloeloe, Darrin Murray and Wimpie Slabbert

– VXRail and VMware – Mooketsi Gaboutloeloe, Darrin Murray and Wimpie Slabbert 10:35 – 11:00: South Africa economic outlook – Bruce Whitfield, Doug Woolley and Aki Anastasiou

– Bruce Whitfield, Doug Woolley and Aki Anastasiou 11:00 – 11:25: Optimising datacentre efficiency – Server efficiency, edge computing and network automation – Tony Bartlett and Ugen Moodley

edge computing and network automation – Tony Bartlett and Ugen Moodley 11:25 – 11:50: New ways to connect and maximise your productivity with Windows 11 – Pamila Sewnarain – Dell Product Marketing

– Pamila Sewnarain – Dell Product Marketing 11:50 – 12:00: Questions and answers, and thanks.

Click here to register for the Dell Technologies TechByte webinar now.