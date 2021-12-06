Huawei’s award winning Digital Quick ODN solution helps build FTTH networks quicker

The FTTH (Fiber to the Home) industry is developing rapidly in South Africa, especially since last year’s pandemic outbreak, the demand for home broadband connections is continually growing.

Top local operators such as Openserve and Vumatel are accelerating their fiber construction.

However, passive fiber infrastructure network planning efficiency, long construction periods, and high O&M costs are the three main challenges for operators’ FTTH development strategy.

With two innovative technologies, QuickODN which as known as Pre-connectorized ODN, which eliminates the need for splicing from end to end, and DigitalODN, which enables precise and visualised resource management, the Huawei DQ ODN solution helps operators address the key challenges in full-fiber network construction, such as low efficiency, large investment, and difficult management.

Using this solution, operators can quickly build a visualised and manageable full-fiber infrastructure network, accelerating all-optical transformation.

Huawei Digital QuickODN (DQ ODN) has been awarded Intelligent Fibre Deployment Solution of the Year at the Broadband World Forum 2021 (BBWF 2021) award ceremony, thanks to its innovations in accelerating optical distribution network (ODN) deployment as well as visualised and digital resource management.

Free of splicing from end to end

The QuickODN solution uses single-core, dual-core, and multi-core pre-connection technologies with low insertion loss. The networking is flexible and adapts to multiple network construction scenarios, such as full-process pre-connection FTTH and P2P integrated service access networks.

The QuickODN solution significantly simplifies ODN construction, improves the construction efficiency by 70%, shortens the TTM by 30%, and reduces the TCO by 15%.

Precise and visualised resource management

The DigitalODN solution performs big data modeling and analysis on the network management platform and uses innovative optical iris and all-scenario AI technologies to automatically identify key feature changes in optical signals as the signals pass through ODN links.

In this way, the ODN link topology and loss become visible and manageable, and resource statistics become accurate in the long term, helping operators make precise investments in ODN construction.

This technology does not affect services or change the passive features of an ODN. As such, it requires no manual intervention.

In addition, this solution can work with Huawei’s service provisioning and fault locating platform to implement fast service provisioning and accurate fault locating, greatly reducing O&M costs for operators.

The Huawei DQ ODN solution is widely recognised in the industry and has been applied in multiple projects worldwide since it was launched.

In Africa, the solution has been put into practice on tens of thousands of lines of operators in South Africa, Angola, Nigeria, Tanzania, Botswana, etc.

It is estimated that this solution will be used every year in the future to build more than 10 million ODN lines worldwide.

Huawei is committed to making innovations in the ODN industry to help operators build full-fiber infrastructure networks more efficiently and economically, simplify network management, and facilitate ongoing commercial success.

Click here for more information about Huawei QuickODN