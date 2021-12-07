HUAWEI MateView GT 34-inch Sound Edition now available in South Africa

Sporting a curved ultrawide 34-inch display, the HUAWEI MateView GT Sound Edition will become the gift of choice for gamers and content creators this December.

It has just hit South African retail shelves and will take the gaming and entertainment experience to a new level.

The HUAWEI MateView GT Sound Edition’s aspect ratio of 21:9 gives almost 33% more viewing area than mainstream 16:9 screens. Seeing is truly believing as the screen surrounds you wherever you look, providing an immersive, super large-screen experience.

The HUAWEI MateView GT has a screen resolution of 3440 x 1440, so users can play games and watch movies with a level of clarity and detail beyond what can be seen by the naked eye.

The display supports high dynamic range (HDR 10) output for excellent picture quality. The biggest benefit of this is that it helps to amplify details on-screen in vivid colour, in both the bright and dark scenes. Whether for HD pictures or high-res videos, the monitor brings every detail to life.

An audio blast out

The innovative SoundBar on the HUAWEI MateView GT meticulously combines the speaker and bracket into one. It includes two speakers supporting 2.0 stereo sound. Whether for games or videos, users can immerse themselves in stunning surround-sound.

The acoustic engineers of Huawei have also optimised the algorithms to deliver the best sound effects for different user scenarios.

Using the innovative five-way joystick below the display, users can adjust the best-suited sound effect for musical enjoyment, movies, gaming, and calls.

The SoundBar features an RGB touch panel that not only provides a customisable lighting effect, but it also allows users to easily adjust the volume with one finger. It perfectly combines aesthetics and usability, creating an exclusively enjoyable desktop experience.

Of course, gamers will love the 36 individually addressable RGB lights on the SoundBar that provide them with both an extensive range of colour-changing options, and the ability to customise their own lighting effects.

Precise audio in

The HUAWEI MateView GT features an innovative dual-microphone voice system on the top, which supports intelligent noise cancellation, feedback elimination and proximity pairing of up to 4m in distance.

With unique intelligent algorithms, the human voice is clear and detailed, meaning you can have more fun with friends without worrying about wearing a headset.

The HUAWEI MateView GT is supported by unique Huawei algorithms for noise reduction and echo cancellation. It also boasts automatic background noise cancellation to improve the sound quality in both calls and games. Even if you are not into gaming, you can still rely on the microphone to easily take care of your day-to-day calls.

Unfair gaming advantage

HUAWEI MateView GT includes two built-in features that give gamers a significant advantage over their competitors.

The Dark Field Control means you will never lose another firefight with campers in the dark. This feature boosts colour contrast and lights up objects in darker regions of the screen.

And then there is the Crosshairs functionality. As the name suggests, this adds a static crosshair overlay to the middle of the screen.

Unlike in-game crosshairs in a lot of modern shooters, this crosshair overlay does not bloom when you are firing, nor does it go away when you switch weapons, so you can hip-fire in full-auto with perfect accuracy playing your favourite first-person shooter.

Get your productivity on

Besides gaming, HUAWEI MateView GT is an excellent productivity enabler. The ultrawide screen provides an incredibly wide area for displaying multiple windows, while the stylish adjustable stand lets you position the display in a way that you find most comfortable.

Aside from the position, settings can easily be tweaked from the OSD, using the five-way joystick. For work, users can handle multiple tasks easily. Most common use cases include viewing multiple files at once, compiling a presentation while editing an image, or writing codes while discussing with co-workers.

Not only can it improve productivity, but it fits better for users’ habits of moving their eyes horizontally when reading.

A port for all seasons

The HUAWEI MateView GT also supports HDMI/DP/USB-C ports, fully satisfying all mainstream source inputs from PCs to gaming consoles, mobile phones, and tablets.

The USB-C port integrates three functions: fast data transfer, HD video transfer, and PD fast charging.

It supports a 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack, making it easy to connect all kinds of devices. Whether in the office or at home, you can adjust the height and tilt angle, and mount it on a bracket or the wall according to the task at hand, helping you find the optimum position for you.

The HUAWEI MateView GT is priced at R13,999 and is available on the Huawei Store (online) and Incredible Connection. This beauty is also available at Vodacom on a 36-month contract at R379 per month.