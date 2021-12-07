Why companies should switch to a Zero Trust model of security

Virtual Private Networking (VPN) was the de facto solution for allowing end-users to securely access internal network resources from remote locations, but they can no longer keep up with modern security needs.

Gartner predicts that by 2023, 60% of enterprises will phase out VPNs in favour of Zero Trust Network Access.

Driving this change is the rise of internal threats and the fact that 37% of all breaches are credential theft.

“Organisations need to take control of what resources are accessible via remote access.”

“An essential part of doing this is to narrow the scope of access to the least privileges.”

“Applying least privilege is a double win because it reduces the attack surface and meets compliance mandates like HIPAA, PCI, and SoX,” says Andre Kannemeyer, CTO for Duxbury Networking, distributors of Ananda Networks technology.

With an increasingly global market and widespread remote work still being the norm, more traffic than ever is going over VPN.

This added traffic makes it harder to detect malicious actions of bad actors.

Attackers use credential stuffing and stolen credentials to access internal networks because the controls are often weaker once they’ve gotten inside the secure perimeter.

Traditional VPNs provides only basic protection for an organisation.

Failure #1: One key to access everything

Once you log into a VPN, you can access everything.

It assumes everything inside the network is secure and everyone accessing it should have the same level of access as if they were physically in an office building.

If a hacker gains credentials to the network, there is no additional protection for your data once they are inside the network.

Failure #2: Assuming hackers are not inside your organisation

We would like to assume our employees are not out to harm us – but it is not safe to assume.

When using a VPN, there is no way to limit access.

Your data may be at risk even inside your organisation and your network should be completely secure and monitored.

“A Zero Trust Network does exactly what its name suggests – never trust.”

“Instead of one authentication method to access everything, zero trust offers multiple authentication requirements for every operating system no matter where the request comes from,” says Kannemeyer.

Kannemeyer explains how a Zero Trust Network solves the above-listed problems with VPN.

Failure #1: One key to access everything – even if a hacker gains access to a network they will not have access to other data without further authorisation.

Everything is also constantly monitored for potential breaches.

Failure #2: Assuming hackers aren’t inside your organisation – users can be assigned different levels of access.

A CFO and an account executive do not need the same level of access to your organisation’s data.

“Unlike other solutions, Ananda is 100% software based. There’s no additional hardware you need to purchase, and no complicated setup.”

“This keeps your overhead low and lets you transition from your VPN in just 15 minutes.”

“Integration with your SaaS applications and identity provider is easier than ever using SAML and cloud connectors to set up a direct connection.”

“This makes it even easier to deploy a zero trust network,” says Kannemeyer.

Ananda also uses machine learning to bypass cloud protocols and offer bandwidth optimisation by continuously searching for the fastest connection route.

No bandwidth or protocol limitations means up to 25x faster than what you’re experiencing with a VPN.

