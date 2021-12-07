Journalism internship for new graduates – with a great salary

Broad Media – which owns MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and TopAuto – has exciting journalism internship opportunities for new graduates who like writing.

We offer all the training you need, which includes how to cover the latest news, produce interesting features, and sub-edit articles for publication.

During your three-month internship, you will be paid R15,000 per month.

If you are employed full-time at the end of your internship, you will then get the opportunity to build a great career at Broad Media.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks – including free food and drinks – and all the tech you need to do a great job.

The position is based in Broad Media’s new office in Centurion, Gauteng.

To apply for the position, visit the Broad Media careers page.