Awesome Hisense bundle deal – 55-inch ULED TV and soundbar for R10,999

Hisense has unveiled an awesome bundle deal that includes a 55-inch 4K TV and a soundbar for a combined price of just R10,999.

This deal saves you R3,100 and is the obvious choice if you are kitting your living room out to watch the latest movies or play your favourite games.

The bundle deal is available now, and will run until 31 January 2022, giving you more than enough time to get your hands on this fantastic offer.

Learn more about these products below.

The Hisense 55U6G is a 4K ULED TV that offers premium performance at a superior price.

It boasts full array local dimming which boosts image contrast by controlling each backlighting zone to create an optimised picture with deeper blacks and brighter whites – and Dolby Vision.

The combines to provide an advanced HDR10+ viewing experience.

The Hisense 55U6G also offers Dolby Atmos Audio, an innovative sound technology that provides an immersive audio experience.

Additionally, Dolby Atmos Audio works incredibly well with the bundled Hisense soundbar.

The Hisense HS212 is an impressive soundbar that leverages the power of Dolby Digital to enhance your listening experience.

Dolby Digital is a multi-channel audio codec that delivers impressive cinematic surround sound, and makes the Hisense HS212 an ideal partner for the 55U6G TV.

The Hisense HS212 soundbar supports Bluetooth connectivity, too, letting you connect your smartphone or laptop to the device and listen to your favourite music.

Alternatively, you can connect your devices to the soundbar directly via its built-in USB port.

Get the deal today

The combination of the Hisense 55U6G TV and the HS212 soundbar gives you a complete viewing experience for just R10,999.

Whether you want to watch your favourite sports in ultra-high definition or if get a cinema experience when watching the latest movies, this Hisense bundle deal is the obvious choice for your home.