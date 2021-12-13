Why your business should choose Oracle Cloud EPM

Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) is the leading cloud financial planning and analysis solution in the industry.

It gives you the agility and insights you need to outperform your competitors in any market, and helps you to model and plan across finance, HR, supply chain, and sales.

MEA ERPM Strategy Leader at Oracle, Aarti Mohan, recently explained in an episode of What’s Next that Oracle Cloud EPM stands out from its competitors because it combines your finance and operations with your HR systems to provide an effective single data model.

This is important, as it means Oracle Cloud EPM can build forecasts and model scenarios that automatically update as your bottom line changes.

Oracle HCM Sales Dev and Strategy Leader for Africa, Ronnie Toerien, was also present during the interview, and explained that Oracle Cloud EPM’s single data model provides a consistent user experience.

This is crucial in modern organisations, where there are many touchpoints. In contrast, if your departments are managed in silos, you do not get a complete view of your organisation.

The power of modern technologies

Mohan added that Oracle Cloud EPM leverages modern technologies such as AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics to vastly improve the value your organisation receives from this solution.

This embedded intelligence makes it easier for you to make better decisions faster, as you have all the appropriate data at your fingertips.

Modern technologies are also designed to work with each other to provide a far more extensive set of functionalities than ever before – making Oracle Cloud EPM the best option for your organisation.

