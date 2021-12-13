The four biggest vlogger headaches and how the HONOR 50 solves them

While browsing on social media, a short vlog captures your attention and inspires you to try to become a content creator yourself.

Initially your enthusiasm drives you to shoot exciting footage, but after a while you realise it’s not as easy as it should be, and you keep running into the same difficulties when vlogging.

As a result, you notice you are spending more and more time trying to solve these problems rather than focusing on developing creative ideas.

Fortunately, the new HONOR 50 is the ideal smartphone to transform the entire process into a smoother experience that makes every aspect of vlogging easy and pain free.

Here are four ways that the HONOR 50 makes life easier as a content creator.

Difficulty moving the camera to a different scenario

A common problem faced by video content creators is the difficulty in moving the camera into different angles as scenarios change.

With the HONOR 50, this is no longer a problem as you are able to simply swipe and select one of six different multi-video scenarios while maintaining video stabilization. By using various combinations of its three cameras – one on the front and two on the rear – users enjoy greater flexibility when shooting their scenes.

You can select from front and rear camera recording, Dual-View Recording (Front/Rear), Dual-View Recording (Rear/Rear), Picture in Picture, Fast-Motion Recording and Slow-Motion Recording, and Single to Dual-View Recording.

Too much environmental noise

With HONOR’s Earbuds 2 Lite, your voice is no longer a problem as you can hear every word you say on camera – even over long distances – but without the clutter of background noise.

To take advantage of this capability, simply use the microphone of your Honor Earbuds 2 Lite – the best wireless earphones out there – so you have more freedom of movement without headphone cables getting in the way.

This means you can fully immersive yourself in your shoot without worrying about a lack of clarity in your voice or a noisy environment.

Scripting and post-editing your content

The secret to a great video is a good script and how it is edited.

Sometimes when we begin shooting a scene, we are left with a lot of footage, but struggle to edit it down into a story that the viewer can follow and enjoy.

The editing process usually means sifting through hours of video and editing clips together into something you hope will appeal to the people who watch it.

This often requires an understanding of how to edit various scenes in different ways based on the type of content that is being filmed – a travelogue is not the same as an exercise video after all.

Thankfully the HONOR 50’s 6 multi-video modes make life a while lot easier when storyboarding a shoot.

To take advantage of this feature, make sure Multi-Video Recording is turned on before shooting.

An easy way to test how this feature lets you record from multiple cameras angles in a single take is to start filming yourself talking as you go about your day.

To switch between modes, just tap on the icon on top and choose the mode you want to use. The HONOR 50 lets you change to different multi-video modes with a quick swipe, and you can also use the “Beauty” function if you’re filming with the front camera.

But that isn’t all. Honor understands that vloggers love having the flexibility to shoot in different ways and that is why its “Story” feature allows you to shoot a video based on 9 different story templates.

Whether it’s an unboxing, workout, or a makeup video there is a template in place – and if you’re not happy with your initial shot, you can tap edit and pause, stop, or re-shoot the scene.

Charging constraints

Creating compelling video content can take hours, and it is a real drain on battery power, and once your battery gets too low, it can take very long for it to be charged back up.

However, with the HONOR 50, a low battery display is no cause for concern as its 4,300mAh battery provides long lasting power while its 66W HONOR Super Charge enables rapid recharging.

The huge growth in popularity of short form videos on platforms such as TikTok has encouraged more young people to vlog their daily lives.

In the past, many have been put off by the complications of vlogging, but with the HONOR 50 that is no longer an issue.

The smartphone is packed with features that solve these issues and therefore allows users to focus their efforts on expressing their creativity.

