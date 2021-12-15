Capture life’s important moments with the HONOR 50

There is a creative spark in all of us that just needs the right outlet to be expressed.

In the past, many people were put off from videography due to the need for heavy expensive equipment such as cameras and lighting, as well as the need for a background in editing and storyboarding.

However, the new HONOR 50 smartphone gives back control to the creators by making it easier than ever before to vlog compelling content.

It is able to do this thanks to its six filming modes that use various combinations of its main front and dual rear cameras so that shooting different scenarios is quicker and easier.

All you have do is get creative, so here are a few ideas to help you plan your next shoot.

Out-of-town shooting simplified

Out-of-town shooting spots can be a great way to get away from our usual daily activities and experience unfamiliar but captivating locations.

A problem that can arise in these places is the disruption to continuity during filming.

However, with the HONOR 50, not only can you film a scene while outdoors, but you can also edit and modify the speed and flash of the recording as you go along.

Additionally, the HONOR 50’s 108MP main camera offers 6X zoom for video, allowing you to focus on a point of interest before zooming out to record your response effortlessly.

Capture treasured moments

Spending time with the ones we love is incredibly important. Whether you’re at a sibling’s birthday bash or you are celebrating graduation with your university friends, these are memories you want to keep forever.

The usual method involving a smartphone would be to shoot your subjects as they celebrate, but this means you are not in the scene.

The HONOR 50 solves this by supporting simultaneous front and rear dual-view recording eliminates this concern as this mode shows you interacting with your subjects as they celebrate.

This truly makes you part of the moment that you are capturing.

Picture-in-Picture for greater focus

Shooting video is no longer limited to a single camera, as the HONOR 50’s Picture-in-Picture mode lets you overlay the view from the front camera onto the larger rear camera view – or vice versa.

This is a great way to draw the viewer’s attention towards the main image while ensuring you can be seen recording.

For example, if you want to video your nieces and nephews as they make balloon animals for a party while guiding them from the side, picture-in Picture is perfect for this.

Capture the ebb and flow of the world around you

To truly capture the atmosphere of our amazing world, you sometimes need to see it from a different perspective.

The HONOR 50’s fast and slow-motion mode lets you do this effortlessly.

Whether you’re sitting at a coffee shop watching the world go by, or taking your dog out for a walk on a rainy day – there are many amazing HONOR 50 videography features that are designed for the occasion.

These effects open a whole new world of possibilities for shooting videos that can be transformed into something special that can grab the attention of viewers.

Shoot with different angles at the same location

Walking along a scenic trail during a hike? Then why not capture the moment in a unique way by using all the angles.

As you walk, you can switch between different multi-camera combinations to showcase every aspect of the scene. Just select the icon on top and you can pick which mode to shoot with.

You can even swap between different modes as you film so you end up with a multi-angle shoot in one simple take.

These are just a handful of the features the new HONOR 50 smartphone has that can be used to help everyone become a vlogger, no matter their experience level.

The smartphone also gives users the flexibility to shoot for extended periods thanks to the HONOR 50’s long lasting 4,300mAh battery, and comes with HONOR 66W Supercharge technology that lets the battery be charged to over 70% of its capacity in just 20 minutes.

