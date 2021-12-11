Capture wonder in one take with HONOR 50

Let’s face it: TikTok has become the place to get inspired for short-form content.

Between dance challenges, scene recreation and original stories, the ideas seem endless… and yet people are deterred from creating the next viral vlog.

Why?

Video creation and editing is intimidating.

Thankfully, the new HONOR 50 smartphone makes the whole process easy by providing you with all the tools needed to create fun and interesting videos in one simple take.

This is made possible with the HONOR 50’s 1-3-6-9 concept.

In simple terms: “1” means one interface; “3” refers to three professional grade cameras; “6” is the number of camera modes; and “9” is the number of functions the HONOR 50 offers.

This makes the HONOR 50 a one-stop videography device.

A mode to suit every scenario

Inspiration can strike at any moment, which is why it’s so important for aspiring creators to have all the tools they need close at hand.

When using the HONOR 50, you quickly realize that the device has been designed to make life easier for the user.

A quick tap on the camera icon on the home screen and a scroll to the multi-video button will unveil the split screen icon – providing all you need to access the six multi-video modes.

From here you get a quick view of what the different functions look like so you can easily select the mode most appropriate to your vlogging needs at that moment, and you can effortlessly switch between the modes while pausing and playing.

The modes use different combinations of the HONOR 50’s front and rear cameras at the same time so you can pick one and start vlogging immediately for any scenario.

Multi-video recording is ideal for capturing a shared experience and can make for some of the most compelling vlogs.

Dual-View recording mode shoots with both front and rear main cameras simultaneously.

This mode is great at concerts, for example, as you can film your favourite musician with the rear main camera and wide-angle camera at the same time.

The main camera has 6x zoom while shooting for a great close-up shot, while the wide-angle camera captures the full scene at the same time.

The Picture in Picture function makes unboxing videos far more interesting because viewers see the item removed from the box and your reaction at the same time – all recorded from one smartphone.

Fast-motion and slow-motion recording also makes it easy to highlight different aspects of your videos – such as tutorials – by speeding them up or slowing them down while you’re recording.

These are just a few examples of how the HONOR 15 gives you the ease and flexibility you need in every recording scenario.

Edit on the go

Traditionally, the tedious editing process comes after all the footage has been recorded, but the HONOR 50 lets you pause, change mode and record again while on the go thanks to its full suite of video editing tools.

This even includes a save draft function, which lets you continue recording and editing at a later time.

The HONOR 50 also makes structuring your videos easy with nine story templates that includes popular social video types like makeup tutorials, exercise and travel videos, warm moments, dual-view content, party recordings, and much more.

All you have to do is pick the template that best suits your needs, press record, and get creating – and you can even add copyright-free music to your creations!

With the HONOR 50 there is no need for standalone cameras, editing software or even experience in creating video content.

It’s the all-in-one easy solution that is packed with the latest camera and editing technology to help users get creating and sharing fast.

