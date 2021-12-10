Microsoft HoloLens 2 – Now available from Crimson Line

The Microsoft HoloLens 2 was recently launched in South Africa and Crimson Line sold the first unit.

Crimson Line is a Microsoft Gold Managed Partner and a business-to-business Microsoft Authorised Surface reseller – giving it access to the Microsoft HoloLens 2 before many other companies in the country.

Crimson Line MD Louis Koen had his first experience with the original HoloLens in 2017 at a Microsoft Ignite event and has been eager to bring it to South Africa ever since.

“I’ve often enquired when the device would be available in South Africa,” said Koen.

“Realizing that the HoloLens 2 was a way to improve service delivery, provide experiential training, reduce mistakes during product or building designs, and so much more, meant we were thrilled to learn that we could sell the device in the local market.”

Microsoft HoloLens 2

The Microsoft HoloLens 2 is a mixed reality device that comfortably fits on your head like a pair of goggles.

It projects interactive images into the real world to provide immersive mixed reality while you work – and leverages hand tracking, eye tracking, built-in voice commands, spatial mapping, and a large field of view to provide the best user experience.

It also connects you with remote colleagues for easy collaboration on the same holographic canvas that is overlayed on your physical environment.

This gives engineers, architects, surgeons, software developers, geologists, and many other professions the ability to enhance their workflow and increase efficiency.

In South Africa, for example, the University of Stellenbosch is researching how the HoloLens 2 could be used to bring the skills of specialist surgeons to local operating theatres in rural parts of the country.

Crimson Line also recently demonstrated to Western Cape government project engineers how they could enhance their services to local citizens by using the Microsoft HoloLens 2 to solve problems more efficiently, at a lower expense, and in real time.

Crimson Line

Crimson Line is a Managed IT and Cloud Services consultancy, Gold Microsoft Managed Cloud Solution Provider, and Microsoft Authorised Surface reseller with over 21 years of experience.

It specializes in Microsoft hardware, Modern Workplace and Azure, and partners with leading providers that focus on other Microsoft product ranges.

Crimson Line’s expertise in Microsoft products also powers the provider’s device as a service (DaaS) offering, which removes the burden that supporting staff devices has on your IT team.

This service also bills all of your hardware, software, staff security, and insurance costs as a single fee, and provides a single point of contact to resolve any issues.

Furthermore, Crimson Line’s device as a service offering helps smaller businesses save money, as they often do not consider all the associated costs of their hardware, and therefore end up incurring a higher total cost of ownership.

