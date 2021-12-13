Huawei Nova 9 – Trendy smartphone for young South Africans

Huawei has launched its Nova 9 smartphone in South Africa, which offers impressive performance in a sleek form factor.

It is targeted at the younger generation, as it places a top priority on its innovative design and powerful camera, and is available from the Huawei online store for just R12,999.

Powerful performance

Huawei’s Nova 9 offers premium performance thanks to its impressive internal hardware.

This includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core chip and an Adreno 642L GPU that combine to power all your tasks with ease.

The Nova 9 also boasts 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage for all your favourite apps and content.

This hardware is powered by a large 4,300mAh battery, while Huawei SuperCharge 66W fast-charging is included to keep your battery going at all times.

Camera

Huawei’s Nova range is known for its outstanding cameras, and the Nova 9 continues this trend.

It has a quad-lens camera system that comprises a 50MP ultra vision camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

These lenses support an extensive range of capture modes – including Night, Portrait, Super Macro, Panorama, Time-Lapse, and Dual-View Video.

The Nova 9’s front camera comprises a 32MP lens that supports even more capture modes, including Vlog, Story Creator, Portrait, and Filter modes.

Design

The Nova brand was inspired by the Latin world novus, which means new – and just as when a star is born and it shines brightly, the Huawei Nova 9’s design stands out.

It boasts a 6.57-inch, 120Hz curved display that provides a crisp viewing experience. This screen is then housed in a 7.7mm, ultra-thin chassis that weighs just 175g.

The back of the Nova 9 has undergone Huawei’s new Starry Flash AG Glass process for an amazing finish, while the rear camera system is housed in a nebula-inspired Star Orbit Ring.

This design was first used in the Nova 8 and now includes the Nova ring emblem – making this attractive camera system even more eye-catching.

Huawei has crafted the Nova 9’s various design elements to work together to produce a smartphone that is stunning to use and admire – making it the perfect device for young go-getters who want to make an impact on the world.

Click here to buy the Huawei Nova 9.