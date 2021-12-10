HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick – Limited-edition gift with an iconic design

Dynamite comes in small packages, so they say – and it’s certainly true of this small package.

Open it up and inside you will find the brand-new HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick, a pair of earphones of unparalleled style and quality that are sure to blow you away.

Created at Huawei’s aesthetic research centre in Paris, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick is designed to look exactly like a stick of lipstick.

Its exquisite workmanship makes a true fashion statement and signifies a new trend in ultra-chic design.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick comes in a luxury-grade stainless steel body that uses sophisticated production processes to create a polished, smooth and mirror-like surface.

The polishing process involves rough polishing, medium polishing, and fine polishing, as well as manual polishing and high temperature cleaning.

The exterior also has a special coating to ensure that it is immune to scratches and that the colour remains consistent and long lasting.

The design also comprises rounded arcs and delicate fine lines that are both beautiful to look at and comfortable to hold, making the final product sleek, elegant and minimalist.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick combines three rich colours: the luxurious black and gold of the charging case with the deep red of the earbuds themselves.

The charging case uses magnets to keep the earphones firmly in place: there are two magnets in the bottom of the case and the earphones are equipped with micro-magnets.

Of course, true to Huawei form, the quality of the earphones is as exceptional from an audio perspective as they are from a design perspective. The earphones offer active noise cancellation, AEM technology, and a comfortable design to create a truly mind-blowing listening experience.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick automatically detects your ear canal shape and then assigns the best EQ settings accordingly.

AEM technology compensates for the audio difference caused by the size of ear canals or wearing conditions to make sure the sound is always of superior quality.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick supports three modes of EQ: balanced, bass boost and treble boost. You can choose between these three modes for a more personalised listening experience.

The open-fit earphones offer a pleasant wearing experience, ensuring that you’re less likely to feel a build-up of pressure inside your ears. This design also allows for better ventilation to balance the pressure in your ear canals, allowing long-time wearing.

With its exquisite aesthetics and impressive technical specifications, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick makes for the perfect gift this festive season. It also comes in a special scented gift box, making the experience of unwrapping it even more special – for you or the person you’re giving it to.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick is now available on pre-order.

Get an exclusive R500 coupon by paying a deposit of R999 from 10 to 13 December and pay the balance of R3000 from 14 December. Ts&Cs apply.