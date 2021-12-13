Synthesis named AWS Consulting Partner of the Year

Leading IT solutions provider Synthesis has been awarded the title of AWS Consulting Partner of the Year in the SSA region.

This award is given to a high-performing AWS Consultancy Partner who has shown exceptional commitment to the AWS customers and has helped them take full advantage of the business benefits that AWS has to offer.

As South Africa’s first AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Synthesis has built a reputation as the best option for South African businesses looking to use AWS for everything from cloud functionality to building innovative digital platforms.

Winning the Consulting Partner of the Year award reaffirms this.

The company is well known for managing platforms to scale for millions such, as the work for Discovery Vitality Group capturing and storing healthcare and loyalty data points, Absa Bank for the cloud transformation program, and GovChat for its platform designed to keep 50 million users connected to government.

“Synthesis’s cloud transformation initiatives assist enterprises to become cloud-ready, successfully execute mass migrations, harness the benefits of big data analytics, and extract the cost savings and regulatory benefits of compliance,” said AWS in its announcement.

Synthesis attributes this award to its incredible team of IT engineers – many of whom have been trained internally as part of the organisation’s focus on developing the “engineers of the future.”

Another reason that Synthesis stands out from the competition is that its engineers will specifically assess your business to understand how it currently uses technology before developing a plan that takes your unique needs into account.

Synthesis does this across its entire range of clients – from SMEs to large enterprises – which means you’re always getting the best solutions for your needs.

200 AWS certifications

In line with Synthesis’s focus on providing the best AWS Consulting Partner services to local businesses, the company recently reached the milestone of 200 AWS certifications.

This speaks to the organisation’s commitment to always being up-to-date on the latest AWS technologies and solutions, which ultimately translates into a superior experience for Synthesis clients.

It also shows that Synthesis is focused on solving modern-day problems with modern-day solutions so that your organisation is equipped with bleeding-edge technologies that position you ahead of your competitors.

The proof is in the results, for both the company and its customers. Synthesis has achieved year-on-year revenue growth, announcing its latest financial period growth of 15.6% to R125.3 million for the half-year ending September 2021.

Whether you want to analyse security threats, cloud cost usage, faster ways to innovation or get a complete migration plan, schedule your new year session. (Sessions are first-come, first-served).

Core services

While Synthesis is particularly well-known for its AWS solutions, it also offers a variety of other core services that leverage the latest technologies to improve your organisation.

These include containerisation, serverless technology, Confluent Kafka, event streaming, Flink, Kubernetes, Openshift, AI, ML, and data warehousing on the cloud.

“The 2021 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year Award demonstrates our unrelenting commitment to our customers’ success. Prospective customers can be assured that they are partnering with an industry leader with a proven digital transformation track record and extensive expertise,” says Darryl Govender, Synthesis Director of Cloud Services. If you want to upgrade your existing systems with comprehensive and innovative solutions that leverage the latest technologies, look no further than Synthesis.

Schedule a New Year’s Business Benefit Session.