Streamline your business with Huawei Cloud from AIEQ Systems

AIEQ Systems has partnered with Huawei Cloud to bring its clients tailormade cloud solutions that reduce operating costs and help them to stay relevant in an evolving digital world.

Through this Huawei Cloud offering, AIEQ Systems provides businesses with cutting-edge technology and services in the cybersecurity, cloud computing, managed services, backup-as-a-service, VoIP, and connectivity sectors.

Additionally, Huawei Cloud’s competitive pricing caters to smaller businesses – and services which were traditionally only accessible to larger entities due to their costs can now be accessed by SMEs.

Huawei has been operating in South Africa for over 20 years, and during this time it has developed several data centres and introduced its vast range of technologies to the local market.

This made it the obvious partner for AIEQ Systems, as it allows AIEQ to provide its clients with premium storage, network, database, compute, security, and application services.

“The cornerstone of Huawei’s success is to provide our partners and clients with the right technology and technical support to create mutually-beneficial solutions, and this is what we have achieved with AIEQ,” said Sanjay Gunpath, the Business Development Manager for Huawei Cloud in Southern Africa.

This is possible because of Huawei’s local cloud data centres, which offer high performance, local data centre access, low latency, and dedicated customer support.

“The availability of Huawei Cloud in South Africa in two availability zones, together with all of the security controls, makes it possible for partners to build and offer services that have a sensitivity to network latency, like voice,” said Gunpath.

Additionally, through Huawei Cloud AIEQ Systems can let its customers add and subtract services on a month-to-month basis as they are required – an ideal option for smaller businesses that have less capital.

About AIEQ Systems

AIEQ Systems is a new and innovative company that aims to evolve businesses by connecting people in a digital world.

It is a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor and offers ready-to-go solutions that integrate evolving digital landscapes through cloud computing, IoT, cybersecurity, and big data.

AIEQ’s cloud solutions combine your systems onto a single digital platform to provide your business with the agility and adaptability it needs to keep up in an evolving digital world.

