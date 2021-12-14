Beat load-shedding – Get a UPS with your MTN Business data package

MTN Business has added a UPS and battery to several of its data deals to support South African small businesses during load-shedding.

It believes this offering is important because small and medium businesses, as well as micro enterprises, have already been hit hard by the pandemic, and power outages therefore exacerbate their struggles.

CSIR data from November 2021 showed that this year has been the worst ever for load-shedding.

It is even more worrying that these electricity problems show no sign of slowing down. This is why MTN is stepping in to help South Africa’s small businesses cope.

Most modern businesses rely on email and the Internet to function, and also need network connectivity for Teams and Zoom calls.

All of these require stable power, which is why MTN has opted to add a UPS to a number of its data packages.

Powerful deal

Of MTN Business’s deals that include a UPS and battery, its 10GB data option is particularly popular.

This deal includes 10GB of data, a Sharelink router, a 1.2kVA UPS, and a 100Ah battery. This MTN Business package is priced at just R449 per month for a 36-month period, or R599 per month for 24 months.

The included UPS is capable of powering your router and your laptop for up to 6 hours, which is more than enough charge to get you through even the most challenging load-shedding periods.

You can also use this charging solution to power your smartphone or tablet, making it the ideal option for small businesses, offices, and remote employees.

