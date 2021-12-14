ISVs gain profitable route to market with Tarsus On Demand

Tarsus On Demand (TOD), the cloud division of Tarsus Technology Group, is accelerating demand generation for independent software vendors (ISVs) by connecting Microsoft customers with the best software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications that TOD partners have to offer.

TOD’s partner support services are open to ISVs wanting to scale up, as well as more established vendors that are seeking new markets and new revenue models.

ISVs gain access to all the resources they need, such as solution assessment and optimisation, technical support, application design, architecture design, security, and Azure credits for ongoing development and testing.

Also included is access to highly in demand cloud architects who have the theoretical and practical skills necessary to understand cloud infrastructure, across compute, storage, networking, security, and data management.

Marketing for business growth

An integral benefit for ISVs is TOD’s marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) offering for growing businesses looking to move to the next level or launching a new product and wanting to attract new customers.

Marketing is costly and difficult for ISVs that do not have the skills and expertise in-house.

With MaaS, TOD’s ISV partners have access to the right tools and the right people to identify their market potential, examine the value chain, successfully market their business and reach their target audience.

“Our journey and partnership with TOD have been nothing short of extraordinary,” says Marichell Terblanche: Channel Lead, Dotcom Software Solutions.

“TOD is truly customer and partner-centric, always ready to assist and collaborate with us in support of our shared customer-focussed and Microsoft strategic business objectives. Professionalism, thought leadership, trust and integrity underscore every engagement with this organisation, from leadership through to day-to-day account management, sales and co-marketing initiatives.”

“Through this strategic alliance, we enjoy access to key value-added offerings, including technical expertise and licensing specialists – all of which ultimately benefit our customers.”

“The service and support received throughout have been exemplary. We are proud to be associated with TOD and look forward to what the future will hold as a result of this partnership.”

Leveraging TOD’s partnership with Microsoft

TOD’s vendor relationship with Microsoft represents another significant advantage for ISVs as they know all there is to know about working closely with Microsoft.

TOD has won the Top Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Indirect Provider of the Year award from Microsoft for four consecutive years, for its expertise in helping companies achieve certification, go to market faster and grow their cloud business with efficiency.

This includes taking care of customer billing and support, allowing ISVs to build their solutions. The company also won the 2021 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award, recognising TOD’s excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“These awards speak highly of our relationship with Microsoft and how we engage with our partners,” says Chantelle Ashman, ISV sales manager at Tarsus On Demand.

“Because of the strength of our partnership, we know who each ISV should be talking to at Microsoft. We can help ISVs to get their apps into the Azure marketplace within weeks rather than months.”

“It’s an online store that contains thousands of applications and services, giving ISVs the opportunity to scale globally, create new sales leads, and generate more brand visibility. The value-add is massive for our ISV partners.”