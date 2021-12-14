Toshiba’s awesome TVs are back – With 2022 models coming soon

Toshiba TVs are back in South Africa with a wide variety of options on offer – from entry level models to its high-tier range.

These high-quality TVs are now available at many top online stores and retailers, and are selling out fast thanks to Toshiba’s reputable brand and quality.

A standout option is the 55-inch 4K Toshiba 55U7950EV Android Smart TV at a recommended retail price of just R9,599, along with the 65-inch 4K Toshiba 65U7950EV TV – which provides the ultimate viewing experience for a recommended retail price of only R12,999.

2022 models coming soon

Great news is that Toshiba will continue to build on its strong position in the local market in 2022, when it unveils an impressive range of TVs in the new year.

Toshiba’s 2022 collection will include TVs models in its entry-level range – such as the S25 and V35 – in its mid-range – the C350 and M550 – and the high-tier Z770.

They will be available in various sizes and with many high-end features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Android TV for the ultimate cinematic experience.

They are also fitted with the latest technology and innovations from Toshiba, such as Full Array Local Dimming – which enhances light and dark contrasting elements for a better viewing experience.

The C350 is a Toshiba TV model range to look forward to, and it provides viewers with a bezel-less design and an extremely realistic viewing experience through its 4K REGZA Engine. The Toshiba Z770K, which sits at the top-end of the market, offers an immersive, 4K viewing experience that is supported by an innovative AI engine for theatre-level adventures.

Stay up to date

More details about the Toshiba’s 2022 models will be announced soon, so follow Toshiba TV South Africa on social media to keep track of all announcements about these upcoming TVs.

You can also use these social media platforms to keep track of the festive Toshiba TV deals which will be on offer in South Africa.