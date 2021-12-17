Important safety tips for businesses over the festive season

Many businesses and certain industries may see an increase in revenue over the holidays as people enjoy a little down-time and celebrations with family and friends.

So, it’s important for business owners to take appropriate measures to ensure their businesses are safe and well protected during this period.

Here, we look at some essential tips to see businesses safely through the silly season.

Ensure your business insurance plan offers sufficient cover

“It is important for business owners to make sure they have sufficient cover for the risks – whether it be for property theft or damage, stock and vehicle challenges, or liabilities such as cyber and reputational risks,” says Discovery Business Insurance Chief Operating Officer, Lana Ross.

She says that it is especially important that the sum insured for each type of cover is enough to protect a business, should an event occur that results in losses.

“Business owners should review their insurance coverage at least annually or when there is a change that affects their business needs and make adjustments where necessary,” Ross adds.

These adjustments could include:

Adding new covers where a gap in cover is identified.

Taking a seasonal increase (for example during December and January) for theft and stock cover. This is a temporary cover where the sum insured is increased for selected sections.

Switching their cover to a bespoke insurance solution designed for specific types of businesses, such as restaurants, heavy commercial vehicles’ industry, healthcare professionals, legal and accounting professionals.

Boosted security for business vehicles and premises

“If your business will be closing during the holiday period, it’s a good idea to ensure that all business vehicles are safely stowed while not in use,” advises Ross.

Safety measures include:

Parking vehicles under hail proof and shade nets to prevent damage from harsh summer days or thunderstorms.

Opting for a secure, lockable parking option such as a garage or car depot.

Removing and safely stowing vehicle batteries to avoid potential theft.

Fairly recent government data released showed a 22% decrease in property-related crimes during the hard lockdown period in April 2020. However, the latest crime stats for quarter one this year indicate that property-related crimes are on the rise again, increasing by 6% compared to the same period last year.

“This is something we’re keeping a close eye on so that, as an insurer, we can help our clients to implement preventative measures to reduce significant losses.”

Business premises can be secured by:

Making sure burglar bars, burglar alarms and CCTV equipment are in working condition.

Making sure that fire prevention measures such as a fire alarms, sprinkler systems and fire hydrants are in working condition.

Having power surge and lightning surge protectors installed at the business premises.

Cleaning and shutting down all machinery and equipment according to their specification.

Storing stock on pallets.

Not storing excess material near machinery.

Clearing waste, rubble and bushes from fire break areas.

“The right protective measures can really make the difference; and when safely in place, business owners and their staff can ensure they have a well-deserved break over the holidays and will be ready to start 2022 on a positive note,” Ross concludes.