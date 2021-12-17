This is the future of smart homes

A decade ago, the idea of controlling your home’s temperature, lights, gates and other elements via smartphone, would have seemed like a billionaires preserve.

However, the past 5 years have proven to be the years of the Smart homes, and more and more people are now getting a taste of this magical lifestyle.

According to Statista, demand for Smart homes is only growing – there will be around 75.4 billion devices connected to the internet by 2025.

Devices like Google Home, Alexa, and Ring are becoming common place in the average household, and are used – with the proper smart home network configuration – to control HVAC, lighting, motorised blinds and curtains, gates, doors, and more.

It is an exciting time to be alive and to see how our daily lives are changing, and we at Advantage Air are expecting to see even more practical solutions that enhance Smart home technology going forward.

This is because these technologies are improving at an exponential rate, and new ideas are being brought forward continuously. Here are some of the ideas that could shape the future:

Artificial Intelligence

Smart homes will be able to track your location inside of a home, either via an electronic pin that you wear on your clothes, or electronic sensors inside of the home.

The house will know who and where you are, and it will use this information to accommodate and even anticipate your needs.

This positioning technology is already being used in Bill Gates’ home and might make its way to the mainstream consumer market in the near future.

The house will be able to adjust everything from heating and cooling to music and lighting, all based on the person who walks through the door.

Home Monitoring

When people leave for their holidays, most ask their neighbours to keep an eye on their home while they’re away.

We already use cameras to check on our homes, but what if there was a way for the house to monitor itself?

Smart security systems can autonomously monitor houses, and report any unexpected incidents to homeowners and, if necessary, emergency services.

This is done with motion sensors, as well as through notifications and alarms.

An extension of this could help with the monitoring of elderly people who live on their own.

Smart technology could perform tasks such as reminding these elderly people to take their medication, and making sure day-to-day tasks are completed successfully and safely.

Additionally, smart technology could be used to automatically inform others should the elderly person have a fall or be hurt in their homes.

The health of elderly people could also be monitored by detecting if there is a lack of motion during daylight hours, and if this is a case, the system could send a notification to the appropriate people

Top smart home trends in 2022

Technology is taking over most aspects of our daily lives – including education, health, and more recently, the running of our homes.

Smart homes such as these furnished condos in Los Angeles are living spaces that use internet-connected devices to remotely monitor and manage processes, including heating, lighting, security, and general home maintenance.

The first smart homes can be traced back to the early 2000s, and since then, the sector has seen accelerated growth in design and functionality thanks to our dynamic, technological world.

As the evolution of the smart home continues, these are the four biggest trends to look out for in 2022.

Security and access control

Home security is one of the most basic, yet must-have, features of a smart home.

The future of home security lies in automation, and many major security system manufacturers are therefore creating solutions that are simple to operate, yet sophisticated enough to withstand cyber-attacks.

As we head into 2022, we expect to see security and access control systems that integrate the management of lighting, alarms, and closed-circuit cameras into a single interface.

As alarm systems become more sophisticated, functions like remote arming and motion sensors are expected to become standard features.

Additionally, light simulation that depicts the presence of people in a home is another exciting security feature that we expect to grow in popularity in the coming year.

Smart appliances

Modern smart appliances come with functions such as autonomous control, voice control, and gesture control. Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant are already leading the race in terms of voice-assisted operations.

Speakers such as Google Nest Hub, Amazon Echo, and Sonos One are some of the appliances we expect to become even more common in smart homes next year.

Additionally, modern smart TVs serve as central control systems over their traditional role of entertainment, and support for assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant now means that heating and lighting can also be controlled from your TV.

Smart appliances extend to the kitchen and bathrooms, too; we believe there will be a rise in the popularity of microwaves and ovens that have built-in cameras which let you monitor your food as it cooks.

Self-cleaning toilets and autonomous heat-adjusting showers are other major innovations we expect to become more common next year.

Energy efficiency

Smart homes are typically expected to be energy efficient given the intelligence these systems possess, but this has historically not always been the case.

Going into 2022, we expect to see smart homes make more use of green energy as they look to slash their electricity costs and protect the environment.

We already have smart lighting that only illuminates occupied spaces; 2022 promises more innovations in the energy savings department such as lighting systems that adjust light intensity based on room conditions.

For instance, these technologies could automatically dim the lights when your TV is turned on.

Health management

Going into 2022, smart homes will have the ability to monitor and detect changes in our health.

Sleep monitoring devices that are integrated into smart homes can already detect early signs of depression, and if the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that body temperature can act as a pointer to many health conditions.

We therefore expect that smart homes will have temperature monitoring systems as a standard feature moving forward.

We can also expect enhanced fitness gadgets that will track changes in our bodies and offer advice on a suitable diet.

Smart homes are the future

The future for smart homes is bright, green, and practical.

This is because original equipment manufacturers are winning the race against time to develop gadgets that are energy-efficient, sustainable, and adhere to regulations on privacy and data protection.

Most importantly, however, smart homes improve your lifestyle – so watch this space!

Click here for more information about Advantage Air