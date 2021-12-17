Why Microsoft Teams Rooms is the key to collaboration when returning to the office in 2022

Waking up 5 minutes before work starts to open your laptop, making coffee and breakfast during your first hour of work, or sending a few emails only to show productivity are just a few examples of the methodology that employees have adopted since working from home.

Although the idea of returning to the office in 2022 may to be intimidating to some, the planning of your overall meeting and conference room strategy should be the least of your worries.

Being able to bridge the gap between those working remotely, those on the road, and those in the office is vital when planning your return to the office. That’s where Microsoft Teams Rooms come in.

Contact Kathea today to arrange a virtual or in-person demonstration that will take your Microsoft Teams Rooms environment to the next level

According to Modern Workplace and Security Business Group Lead at Microsoft South Africa, Colin Erasmus, “Microsoft Teams Rooms are designed as a collaborative experience space to give everyone a voice – whether they are in the room or joining virtually.”

“Tools such as smart cameras and AI-powered active speaker tracking, as well as multiple video streams and life-sized video panes of virtual contributors ensure a more inclusive, collaborative discussion and experience.”

With the above in mind, Microsoft Teams Rooms were specifically developed for boardroom environments to ensure that every participant is seen, heard, and able to participate from wherever they are, all while being able to make use of various unique features such as wireless content sharing, collaborative whiteboarding, high quality audio and video, and so much more.

“Deciding on a video conferencing system for your boardroom is often more challenging than one would think.”

“Many perceive BYOD solutions to be the more suitable choice, which is largely based on the idea that they are more flexible and provide greater financial savings.”

“However, there are many reasons as to why a BYOD solution should not even be considered, such as a lack of security, a variety of software difficulties, complicated data retrieval, a lack of consistency, and a lot of wasted time, all of which can bring about certain risks to the organisation,” says newly appointed Microsoft Teams Rooms “Disti Champ” at Kathea, Benjamin Liebenberg.

In comparison, Microsoft Teams Rooms gives users the capability to walk into a meeting room and join a call or video meeting with one click, without wasting time to share content and interact with remote participants.

To add to this, here are a couple more reasons as to why we believe that Microsoft Teams Rooms will be the key to collaboration when returning to the office in 2022:

Inclusive

Microsoft Teams Rooms foster inclusive and interactive meetings for everyone, regardless of where they are. Features include high-quality audio and video, inclusive video layouts, wireless content sharing, intelligent speakers, companion devices, and intelligent content capture.

Easy to Use

Microsoft Teams Rooms deliver a consistent Teams experiences designed to make collaboration easy and hassle free.

Features include an intuitive Teams experience, Microsoft calendar integrations, one-touch join, proximity join, Cortana voice assistance, and room remote.

Flexible

Microsoft Teams Rooms enable users to turn any shared space into a Teams Room with a wide selection of devices and features.

Features include the ability to scale to any room size, support multiple types of devices, are interoperable, support Windows and Android, and enable users to connect other Teams devices.

Secured and Managed

Microsoft Teams Rooms keep devices protected and up to date with rich management capabilities and powerful analytics.

Features include being able to manage Teams Rooms with Teams admin centre and AI-driven managed services.

Businesses around the world have been consumed with making remote work successful over the past two years, with focus on the physical office taking a temporary backseat. But that’s all changing as we gear up to return to the office in 2022.

The way we work has permanently changed. As we return to the office and the physical meeting room, Microsoft – in conjunction with Jabra, Logitech, Poly and Yealink – are committed to bringing experiences to Teams Rooms that allow everyone to participate on equal footing, whether in the room or remotely.

Contact Kathea today for more professional solutions that will take your Microsoft Teams Rooms environment to the next level

Kathea and Microsoft Partnership

Kathea proudly represents some of the top brands in the communication, collaboration, audio visual, and workspace technology arenas. We offer high value-add brand representation with deep skills and service competence, combined with efficient distribution to over 800 partners in Sub-Saharan Africa. As a testament to this, we are thrilled to have a Microsoft Teams Rooms “Disti Champ” in South Africa who is dedicated to assisting our partners and their clients on their journey to deploying and managing their Microsoft Teams experience.”